Tom Brady's Trainer Alex Guerrero Says Patriots QB Wants to Play to Age 46 or 47

Gail Burton/Associated Press

While Tom Brady is seemingly open to the idea of retirement after the 2019 season, trainer Alex Guerrero is singing a different tune.

Guerrero revealed on Thursday's Greg Hill Show that Brady has spoken about playing until age 46 or 47.

"Every year (Brady) just adds another year...now he's like 'I feel like I can go to 46 or 47,'" Guerrero said.

Brady, 42, had long been open about his desire to continue playing football until at least his 45th birthday. However, the three-time MVP acknowledged in an October appearance on WEEI that his retirement could come after the 2019 season.

"One day I'll wake up and feel like, 'OK, that'll be enough.' When that day comes, that day comes," Brady said. "I don't know if that'll be after this year. I don't know if that'll be five years from now.

"But I don't have to determine those things right now, either. That's kind of a good part of where I'm at. I think just take advantage of the opportunity I have this year, do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times."

