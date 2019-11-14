ESPN's Adam Schefter 'Skeptical' Colin Kaepernick's NFL Workout Happens

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has some doubts about whether the announced workout involving free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will actually take place.

According to the official Twitter account for The Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston, Schefter said on the show Thursday he is "skeptical" the workout scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta will happen.

Schefter expressed similar thoughts Thursday on ESPN's Get Up:

Per ESPN, the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals are among the teams that plan to send representatives to Atlanta to watch the workout if it occurs.

