Germany vs. Belarus: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Germany continue their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign against Belarus on Saturday.

Joachim Low's side sit in second place in Group C, with the Netherlands ahead of them on goal difference and Northern Ireland just three points behind. Germany know victory in both of their last two games will be enough to secure progression into the showpiece next summer.

With Northern Ireland to come, Germany will want to ensure they have three points on the board at the end of Saturday's encounter. They will be big favourites at Borussia-Park against Belarus, who have just one win to show from their seven qualifying matches so far.

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Red Button (UK), TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go Extra (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

Germany win (3/100)

Draw (16/1)

Belarus win (44/1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Preview

With Northern Ireland impressing in the group, both Germany and the Netherlands have not had it their own way during qualifying.

It means that Germany's fate is still somewhat in the balance as they head towards the last two games—their loss to the Dutch earlier in the campaign robbed them of a perfect record—although there aren't major concerns about the team failing to qualify.

After all, a win would almost certainly secure a progression on Saturday. When the two teams met previously in the group, it was straightforward for Low's side, even though they weren't at their best:

Low has a number of injury issues to contend with, as he will be without key players like Niklas Sule, Kai Havertz, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Thilo Kehrer and Kevin Trapp.

Not only will those absences offer the chance to new faces to make an impression in the side, it was also give other regular squad members a platform to seize extra responsibility. Given the dominance they're likely to enjoy in this encounter, plenty will be expected of Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, offering both a goalscoring and creative threat for his team:

BT Sport shared highlights of one of his best displays of the season in an 8-0 win over Mainz:

Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark will hope to earn his first cap in one of the two games. Given the glut of midfield injuries Low has to contend with, Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar, who each have just two senior caps, will also hope to make a positive impression.

Prior to the previous international break, Marc-Andre ter Stegen said he wasn't happy at the lack of minutes he was receiving behind Manuel Neuer.

As relayed by the Bayern & Germany account, reports have suggested Ter Stegen may get the nod on Saturday:

Despite the injury problems, there doesn't appear to be much danger of Germany slipping up in this fixture.

If Northern Ireland still have qualification hopes when they visit on Tuesday, they have the potential to dig in and frustrate opponents. However, Belarus are not organised nor aggressive enough to stem the inevitable flow of German attacks and will subsequently succumb to a heavy loss.

Prediction: Germany 4-0 Belarus