Report: Manchester City Write to Referee Chief Mike Riley over VAR Concerns

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly written to Mike Riley, the general manager of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, to express their concerns over VAR.

According to the Telegraph's Tom Morgan, City have joined Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in reaching out to former Premier League referee Riley.

Per Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams, Riley will meet with club shareholders and Premier League executives to discuss the system:

Per Morgan, clubs are set to debate whether managers should be able to appeal to VAR after a refereeing decision and call on referees to personally consult footage themselves on pitchside monitors.

Unlike in other European leagues where VAR has been implemented, Premier League referees are only allowed to review replays themselves if they have not seen an incident or if VAR information is "outside the expectation range of the referee."

It's said Riley is "determined to oppose" Premier League referees following the suit of their European counterparts, though.

City were unhappy with VAR on Sunday after they were not awarded a penalty for a Trent Alexander-Arnold handball, moments before Fabinho scored at the other end:

Manager Pep Guardiola's annoyance with the officials was plain to see during and after the match:

Per The Athletic's Sam Lee, when asked for his take on VAR, Guardiola said questions should be directed to Riley instead:

Despite the officials having had relatively little opportunity to work with VAR beforehand, the system was implemented relatively smoothly at the FIFA World Cup. 

However, its launch in the Premier League this season has been especially turbulent, with controversial decisions—or VAR's failure to intervene in some circumstances—occurring every matchday.

It's still early days when it comes to using the system, but it has shown little sign of improvement as the weeks have gone by.

Sports such as rugby and cricket have shown that video reviews can work, but it's clear it will take time for football to perfect it, particularly in the Premier League.  

Related

    Dinamo Say Wonderkid Olmo Could Be Sold in Jan.

    Interest from Milan, Roma and others confirmed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dinamo Say Wonderkid Olmo Could Be Sold in Jan.

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Milan to Sacrifice 3 Players for Zlatan

    Kessie, Rodriguez and Borini sales would free up funds for Ibra's salary

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milan to Sacrifice 3 Players for Zlatan

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Matthaus: No Better Solution for Bayern Than Guardiola

    Bayern icon wants Pep back

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Matthaus: No Better Solution for Bayern Than Guardiola

    Goal
    via Goal

    Courtois: I'm Criticised Because I'm One of the Best

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois: I'm Criticised Because I'm One of the Best

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report