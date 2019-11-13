Agent Scott Boras: MLB Teams More Willing to Talk to Free Agents This Offseason

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's free-agent season is still in its early stages, but agent Scott Boras has already noticed an increase in activity from teams.

Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Boras spoke at the general managers meetings in Arizona about his conversations with clubs.

"Clubs are wanting meetings and wanting to get in front of the players," Boras said. "They're all telling me they want to make much earlier decisions. I did not hear any of that last year."

Boras added there is a "possibility" all of his most-notable clients could be signed "much earlier than [mid-January]."

MLB free agency has become a dragged-out process in recent years with some of the top players available not signing until after spring training begins or, as happened in 2019, midway through the regular season.

Two of Boras' biggest clients were on the open market last year. Bryce Harper signed his 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 1. Dallas Keuchel didn't agree to a deal until June 6 when the Atlanta Braves signed him for one year.

Other notable names available last offseason included Manny Machado, who waited until Feb. 21 to sign with the San Diego Padres, and Craig Kimbrel was on the market until June 7 when the Chicago Cubs gave him a three-year deal.

One potential difference this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, stems from multiple big-market franchises, including the Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, all having more financial flexibility.

Boras has overwhelming control of the market this offseason with Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mike Moustakas and Nicholas Castellanos all represented by the 67-year-old.

MLB free agency officially began on Nov. 4, but traditionally the biggest moves start to happen during the winter meetings. This year's meetings will be held in San Diego from Dec. 8-12.