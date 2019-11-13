AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13November 14, 2019
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13
Just days after a blockbuster Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW world champion Chris Jericho looked to add more gold to his collection as he teamed with Inner Circle mate Sammy Guevara to challenge SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW tag team titles.
That match headlined a show that also featured the rubber match between Hangman Page and Pac, an appearance by Jon Moxley following his horrific Lights Out match victory over Kenny Omega, and the fallout from MJF's shocking betrayal of "best friend" Cody.
Find out all that went down Wednesday night with this recap of the November 13 TNT broadcast.
Jon Moxley vs. Michael Nakazawa
Jon Moxley showed no effects of his brutal, barbaric match with Kenny Omega at Full Gear as he squared off with Michael Nakazawa in the night's opening contest.
He pummeled the outmatched opponent and put him away with the Paradigm Shift in short order.
After the match, the unpredictable madman of AEW addressed the Nashville fans. "I told you exactly what was going to happen at Full Gear and I delivered as promised, as advertised," he said as chants of 'Moxley' spilled from the stands.
Moxley vowed to burn AEW down and issued a challenge to anyone who wants to challenge the only man who presents "real danger." He ended with dare to survive before exiting through the stands.
Result
Moxley defeated Nakazawa
Grade
A
Analysis
The match was inconsequential but the promo from Ambrose was fantastic. He was intense, intimidating and presented himself as the unstoppable badass he was never allowed to be elsewhere.
The open challenge gimmick sets up the potential for a series of matches until Moxley's next long-term opponent is clear.
The fans reacted loudly and passionately, the popular star fed off it and the result was an energetic start to a show that needed it coming off a big PPV event.
Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order
Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy looked to reverse their fortunes of late as they battled another team on the decline, The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. They started off hot but quickly found themselves at the mercy of the bigger, stronger and more ferocious team.
Stunt created separation coming out of the break, though, and Jungle Boy exploded into the match. He took the fight to Uno. Just as it appeared the heels had slowed the momentum, the babyfaces delivered a double superkick.
A near-fall was broken up by Uno, who shoved Jungle Boy into his own partner. On the floor, the the villains neutralized Jungle Boy and back inside, put Stunt away with the Fatality.
After the match, Uno recruited Stunt for The Dark Order. When he refused, a beatdown ensued that ended when Luchasaurus returned to a big pop and wiped out the heels and their minions.
Result
The Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express
Grade
C+
Analysis
It is nice to see development in the undercard, particularly in the tag team division. This past month had been devoted to the tag tournament but now that champions have been crowned and a rivalry between SCU and The Lucha Bros established, AEW needed to work on building the other teams through rivalries and stories.
Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order is the perfect program to keep all involved busy, even as they wait their turns to compete for the top prize in the division.
As has been the case since his debut, Luchasaurus continues to look like a breakout star for the company. The fans believe in him, they want him to succeed and that will take him a long way as he chases greatness with the promotion.
3-Way Match: Darby Allin vs. Peter Avalon vs. Shawn Spears
Leva Bates accompanied "The Librarian" Peter Avalon, and Tully Blanchard seconded Shawn Spears, but Darby Allin entered Wednesday's 3-Way bout with the support of the Nashville fans fueling him.
Avalon comically tried a dive early but Spears and Allin moved, leaving the loudmouthed villain to crash and burn in the center of the squared circle. The action ensued from there until "Bad Boy" Joey Janela hit the ring and fought Spears through the crowd, leaving Allin and Avalon to spar for the much-desired victory.
The face-painted babyface caught The Librarian with a stunner and delivered the Coffin Drop for pinfall victory.
After the match, the winner grabbed a microphone and accepted Moxley's challenge from earlier in the evening.
Result
Allin defeated Avalon and Spears
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was not much to the match itself but it did add significantly to two ongoing storylines.
First, it continued the rivalry between Janela and Spears. Though it appeared as if the feud had culminated Saturday at Full Gear, a few more weeks of the competitors battling as they jockey for position in the AEW rankings is hardly a bad idea.
Secondly, it sets Allin up as the first wrestler to step to Moxley.
His fearlessness has been an attribute that has helped him get over and connect with audiences. A match with the creative madman Moxley will only help elevate his star after an AEW Championship match with Chris Jericho in October and a time limit draw against Cody at Fyter Fest.
Nyla Rose vs. Dani Jordan
Newcomer Dani Jordan had the unenviable task of battling the determined, destructive "Native Beast," Nyla Rose.
The severely overpowered, undersized Jordan endured a brutal beatdown at the hands of her opponent. Rose hoisted Jordan overhead and flattened her with the Beast Bomb for an impressive, indecisive singles victory.
After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Allie, who was interrupted by the arrival of Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes. The dangerous duo left the smiling babyface lying and cut a lock of her hair off to end the segment.
Result
Rose defeated Jordan
Grade
A
Analysis
In terms of rebuilding Rose into a dominant and unbeatable monster in the women's division, this worked perfectly. She obliterated the newcomer, pinned her without much effort and is now set up to move up the women's rankings.
The commentary team recalling Rose's difficulties with women of smaller sizes was a nice touch but ultimately, Jordan did not present the same issues someone like Riho did.
The intrigue behind the Rhodes-Kong partnership and their ongoing storyline is enough to sustain it now. Mystery is hardly a bad thing in wrestling. At some point, the fans will demand a clue, hint or an outright answer but for now, it is working.
Chris Jericho Speaks
A celebratory Chris Jericho took to the squared circle and was unabashed in his arrogance. He touted his victory and demanded thank yous from the fans and the AEW fans. He reaffirmed his belief that Cody is an "entitled Millennial bitch," to which The American Nightmare's music played.
Instead, MJF arrived, mocking his former friend's entrance to a chorus of boos. The chants of disdain continued as the entitled, scarf-wearing heel addressed the fans.
A scathing MJF cut a promo in which he claimed Cody did not care about him; the second-generation star cares only about himself and how he can use the people around him. He berated his former friend and ended by saying, "I'm better than you and you know it."
MJF and Jericho went back and forth on the former joining Inner Circle. MJF scoffed at the idea, to which Jericho noted the similarities between them. He cracked a joke about MJF's parents getting...excited...and watching him fight Juventud Guerrera 20 years ago on WCW Saturday Night.
The heels continued to bond until Cody appeared and unloaded on MJF. Jericho ducked out of the ring and the monstrous Wardlow debuted, bowling over Cody and proceeding to hang him from the top rope by his own necktie.
Referees hit the ring to break things up before helping the EVP of the company to the back.
Grade
A
Analysis
MJF's mic work here was stellar, his explanation made sense from his perspective, and the introduction of Wardlow will help add muscle to his act while also elevating the newcomer by association.
Jericho was his typically great stuff while doing very little in the way of heavy promo lifting. He could cut a promo with a broomstick and engage the audience.
Cody is such an effective babyface that MJF's heel heat, already red-hot, will only be elevated. The more him and Wardlow oppose him, the more fans will look for The American Nightmare to achieve the vengeance he seeks.
The result?
A much-anticipated match somewhere down the line between good friends turned bitter enemies.
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Pac
The third singles bout between "Hangman" Adam Page and "The Bastard" Pac started hot for the latter, who launched himself off the top rope with a moonsault that wiped the double-tough Virginian out on the arena floor.
Page momentarily fended off the onslaught of his opponent but quickly found himself back on the defensive. That changed when Hangman dropped Pac spine-first on the ring apron and followed with a moonsault of his own heading into the break.
A series of strikes ensued coming out of the break, concluding with a snap German suplex by Pac. Page recovered and delivered a massive discus lariat that turned his opponent inside out. A series of reversals gave way to another attempted low blow by Pac, countered by an alert Page. Unfortunately for Hangman, Pac followed with an enzuigiri that stunned the babyface.
On the floor, Pac tried the same brainbuster from Full Gear, only for Page to counter with one of his own. Back inside, Page delivered the Buckshot Lariat but The Bastard kicked out. Pac feigned injury and blasted his opponent with two pump kicks.
He stomped at the back of Page's head, despite insistence from referee Bryce Remsburg, and scaled the ropes. He delivered the Black Arrow to a defenseless Page and segued into the Brutalizer. Remsburg called for the bell and awarded the match to the heel.
Result
Pac defeated Page
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was not quite up to the level of the pay-per-view match, but a lot of that can be attributed to the commercial break that disrupted the flow of the bout. Still, Page and Pac have spectacular in-ring chemistry and this did not disappoint.
It built on spots from their previous bouts and concluded with a more relentless, vile and unlikable Pac than the one that entered the match. Everything about this accomplished what it set out to and now, the competitors can go their separate ways.
With Chris Jericho at the top of the promotion as a heel world champion, it does beg the question: how does the relatively dominant Pac fit into the title picture?
Santana and Ortiz Demolish The Young Bucks
A brawl between The Young Bucks and Proud and Powerful spilled from the backstage area and into the arena after the commercial break.
There, Santana and Ortiz blasted Matt Jackson with a sock full of baseballs, then teed off on extended knee of Nick.
The Inner Circle teammates produced a can of spray paint and drew a white circle on a piece of staging. They proceeded to hoist Matt overhead and powerbomb him through it. The tandem looked to add further punishment to the Bucks' suffering but Brandon Cutler made the save.
Unfazed, the heels beat on Cutler before standing tall. Their celebration was shot-lived as Private Party arrived on the scene.
Grade
A
Analysis
After being humiliated by the Rock and Roll Express just moments after defeating The Young Bucks in the opening match of Full Gear, Santana and Ortiz recouped their heat with a dominant beatdown of the best tag team in the industry.
The segment not only enhanced their heat, it also set up a big tag team match for next week's show between the Proud and Powerful and Private Party.
Segments that accomplish multiple things at once have been a theme of this show to this point and the result has been a fast-paced, eventful broadcast.
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
AEW world champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara sought to continue The Inner Circle's dominance over AEW by adding the tag team titles to their stable. To do so, they would have to defeat the red-hot Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, reunited with SCU teammate Christopher Daniels after Full Gear.
Guevara's flashiness did not impress the champs early as Sky and Kazarian flattened him, then teed off on Jericho. SCU rolled heading into the night's final break.
The Spanish God finally created a break for himself, delivering a dropkick to Kazarian in the corner and arrogantly posing with Jericho, proud of his accomplishment. Kazarian, though, survived the brief onslaught and escaped a side suplex.
He tagged Sky into the match and the veteran competitor unloaded on the heels, looking to regain momentum for his team. A big neckbreaker earned him a two-count on Guevara. Sky continued his beatdown but Jericho cut him off.
At ringside, Jake Hager attacked Kazarian. Daniels tried to neutralize Hager but found himself disposed of into the guardrail. Back inside, Sky looked to continue his winning ways as he paired off with Jericho. He dropped the world champion with a big TKO but could not keep him down for a three.
A wild elbow drop missed, as did Jericho's attempt at a lionsault.
Jericho caught a soaring Sky with a Codebreaker but, again, only earned a near-fall. Sky would proceed to roll Jericho up with a small package to secure the win and successful title defense.
An irate champion threw a tantrum as SCU celebrated.
Result
SCU defeated Jericho and Guevara
Grade
B
Analysis
There will be those that argue Sky being the first star to pin Jericho in a AEW was a mistake because an actual singles star could have benefited from the honor but, on the flip side, the company has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that they are trying to build the longtime California indie competitor into a national star.
Wins like this only help.
The match itself was rushed due to time constraints and never really reached the overall quality you would expect from a match with this collection of talent, but it was still a fun an energetic conclusion to a nonstop show.