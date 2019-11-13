AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13

8 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW world champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara sought to continue The Inner Circle's dominance over AEW by adding the tag team titles to their stable. To do so, they would have to defeat the red-hot Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, reunited with SCU teammate Christopher Daniels after Full Gear.

Guevara's flashiness did not impress the champs early as Sky and Kazarian flattened him, then teed off on Jericho. SCU rolled heading into the night's final break.

The Spanish God finally created a break for himself, delivering a dropkick to Kazarian in the corner and arrogantly posing with Jericho, proud of his accomplishment. Kazarian, though, survived the brief onslaught and escaped a side suplex.

He tagged Sky into the match and the veteran competitor unloaded on the heels, looking to regain momentum for his team. A big neckbreaker earned him a two-count on Guevara. Sky continued his beatdown but Jericho cut him off.

At ringside, Jake Hager attacked Kazarian. Daniels tried to neutralize Hager but found himself disposed of into the guardrail. Back inside, Sky looked to continue his winning ways as he paired off with Jericho. He dropped the world champion with a big TKO but could not keep him down for a three.

A wild elbow drop missed, as did Jericho's attempt at a lionsault.

Jericho caught a soaring Sky with a Codebreaker but, again, only earned a near-fall. Sky would proceed to roll Jericho up with a small package to secure the win and successful title defense.

An irate champion threw a tantrum as SCU celebrated.

Result

SCU defeated Jericho and Guevara

Grade

B

Analysis

There will be those that argue Sky being the first star to pin Jericho in a AEW was a mistake because an actual singles star could have benefited from the honor but, on the flip side, the company has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that they are trying to build the longtime California indie competitor into a national star.

Wins like this only help.

The match itself was rushed due to time constraints and never really reached the overall quality you would expect from a match with this collection of talent, but it was still a fun an energetic conclusion to a nonstop show.