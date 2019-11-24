Brock Lesnar Beats Rey Mysterio, Dominick to Retain WWE Title at Survivor Series

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Brock Lesnar beat Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series on Sunday night, further exerting his dominance over his rival and retaining the WWE Championship in the process.

The combined efforts of Mysterio and his son, Dominick, weren't enough to topple The Beast Incarnate, although they came close to claiming a shock win.

Mysterio attacked Lesnar with a lead pipe and Dominick delivered a chair shot before they connected on a double 619 and frog splash.

However, Lesnar still kicked out, which was the beginning of the end for Mysterio. An F-5 was enough to put the veteran down for the count.

The two men have been at odds since the Sept. 30 episode of Raw, when both Mysterio and Dominick were decimated by The Beast.

Four days later, Lesnar beat Kofi Kingston in seconds to win the WWE title, but Mysterio interrupted the celebration with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez by his side. Velasquez then proceeded to take the fight to The Beast.

That led to a WWE title match between Lesnar and Velasquez in what was a rematch of the UFC bout that saw Velasquez beat his rival for the UFC heavyweight title. The result was very different at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as The Beast beat Velasquez in just a couple of minutes.

When Lesnar attempted to punish Velasquez after the match, Mysterio made the save with a steel chair and was eventually able to force the WWE champion out of the ring.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman didn't take kindly to Mysterio's attack, so they decided to quit SmackDown and go to Raw instead so that The Beast could gain retribution against The Master of the 619.

During his hunt for Mysterio, Lesnar roughed up some WWE personnel and even hit Raw announcer Dio Maddin with an F-5 through the announce table. That opened the door for Mysterio to get the better of his rival.

Mysterio attacked Lesnar from behind with a lead pipe, and despite the size disparity between them, he showed he could stand toe-to-toe with The Beast.

After that tussle, the Survivor Series match between Lesnar and Mysterio was made official, marking the first time they had officially faced each other since an episode of SmackDown in December 2003.

Lesnar entered Sunday's bout as a big-time favorite for several reasons, including the fact he only won the WWE Championship on October 4. Given his status as a part-time Superstar, though, there was at least some thought that Mysterio could pull off the upset.

Even so, Lesnar left Survivor Series as the WWE champion, and it may be time for him to move into a different program now he has gotten past both Mysterio and Velasquez at the past two pay-per-views.

