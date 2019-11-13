Thierry Henry on Kylian Mbappe: We'll Talk About Him 'For Another 20 Years'

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Former France forward Thierry Henry believes his compatriot Kylian Mbappe will be at the forefront of world football for the next two decades.

Mbappe has made a stunning start to his career, excelling for Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017. The forward has also enjoyed success on the international stage with France, starring in their FIFA World Cup success in 2018.

Speaking about Mbappe, Henry, who is France's all-time record goalscorer, said he thinks the forward will be a player that football fans will discuss for many more years, per Omnisport (h/t Robin Bairner of Goal):

"Everyone says that he's young, and while he might be because of his age, it's not really that young. That's because of what he's doing, because of the number of matches he's played, the intelligence of his game. I often talk about that because we talk about his speed, the quickness of his feet, his dribbling and his goals.

"I think we'll be talking about him for another 20 years. Maybe that's a little too much, but I hope that's the case for him—15, 16 or even 20 years if he can. Zlatan Ibrahimovic [who is 38] still plays!"

At 20 years old (his birthday is on Dec. 20), it would be a surprise if Mbappe did play for 20 more years. But the sentiment from Henry is clear, with the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward expecting the PSG sensation be a dominant presence in the game for a long time yet.

Already, he is one of the best strikers in world football, and this year has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the game:

Per Get French Football News, he matched Henry's landmark of goal contributions from the 2003-04 season at the end of the last campaign:

Mbappe has also shone in the UEFA Champions League this season. In this season's competition, he scored this remarkable hat-trick in his side's win over Club Brugge:

With three Ligue 1 titles to his name as well as a World Cup winner's medal, Mbappe has accomplished more than the vast majority of players.

Already, he is an iconic figure for France, as he scored four goals in the tournament in Russia, including the team's last goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

It'll be intriguing to see how Mbappe's career pans out after so much success early on. Former Barcelona and Brazil forward Rivaldo thinks the youngster should look at moving to Spain:

It's been reported that Real Madrid hold an interest in him and are considering a whopping €400 million transfer for the Frenchman.

For the time being, Mbappe will be seeking to add another major trophy to his haul later this season: the Champions League. PSG have yet to be crowned kings of Europe, but with attackers like Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi, they are capable of outgunning most sides on the continent.