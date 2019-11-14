CONCACAF Nations League 2019-20 Odds, Live Stream for November Fixtures

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The CONCACAF Nations League gets back under way this week, with a number of the confederation's biggest names in action.

The United States will be seeking to bounce back from their shock Group A loss to Canada earlier in the competition on Saturday, when they welcome their rivals to Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The USMNT will then travel to Cuba on Tuesday in the continued battle for a place in the competition semi-finals.

Mexico will also be in action, with two wins from two so far in Group B. They visit Panama on Friday, before hosting Bermuda on Tuesday.

CONCACAF Nations League Schedule (ET) - League A

Thursday, November 14

6:30 p.m. - Group D - Curacao vs. Costa Rica

8 p.m. - Group C - Martinique vs. Honduras

Friday, November 15

7 p.m. - Group A - United States vs. Canada

9 p.m. - Group B - Panama vs. Mexico

Sunday, November 17

6 p.m. - Group D - Costa Rica vs. Haiti

8 p.m. - Group C - Honduras vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, November 19

7:30 p.m. - Group A - Cuba vs. United States

9:30 p.m. - Group B - Mexico vs. Bermuda

For the schedule in full for the November matches, visit the CONCACAF website.

Matches will feature on TUDN in the United States. Live-stream links: floFC, Univision NOW and fuboTV.

Preview

For the United States, the previous round of international matches raised major concerns, as the team were beaten 2-0 by Canada in their last Nations League game.

Here are the highlights from that encounter, with the Canadian side too strong for their opponents:

Unsurprisingly, questions have been asked of the progress being made by the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter, and there will be a response expected when the two rivals lock horns again on Saturday.

What will make the task of the United States even harder is the absence of Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea star has been in sensational form as of late in the Premier League but will miss the match due to injury.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated said he thinks Pulisic has made the right decision given how well he is playing at the moment:

In Canada, the United States will know how dangerous their opponents are, and Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies, who scored in the previous meeting between the two, represents the obvious threat.

The 19-year-old is deployed in an attacking position for his country, although for the German champions he has occasionally been used at left-back. He recently impressed there in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund:

While the United States have had a sluggish start to the Nations League, it's been routine for Mexico early on.

They have Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez to call on for the matches against Panama and Bermuda, and he's enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, per Joe Edwards of the Express & Star:

Elsewhere, Costa Rica will be chasing their first win of the competition after being held in clashes against Haiti and Curacao so far.

In Group C, Honduras have a perfect record from their two matches, with Martinique and Trinidad & Tobago seeking to avoid relegation into League B.