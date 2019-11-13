Tottenham's Danny Rose: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere Until My Contract Is Finished'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose has committed to running down the remainder of his contract before leaving the club.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Spurs until the end of the 2020-21 season, but he was heavily linked with a departure in the summer and omitted from the club's pre-season tour of Asia "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs," per Ed Aarons in the Guardian.

Rose has now said, though, that no bids ever came in for him, and even though he has been told he will not get a new contract, he is intent on remaining with the north London outfit for another 18 months, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:



"It's pretty obvious what happened [in the summer]. People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said [to them] I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished. [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time ­trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold. Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer... There were no bids—that was rubbish."

Spurs are enduring a miserable start to the 2019-20 season.

They sit a lowly 14th in the Premier League table after failing to win any of their last five matches:

Rose is not the only player who has been described as unsettled.

Christian Eriksen stayed put at Spurs after expressing a desire to leave back in June, and his form has been largely disappointing this term:

Rose has still had a key part to play in Mauricio Pochettino's squad. He has started nine of Tottenham's 12 league games this term.

He remains a largely reliable presence, especially in comparison with Serge Aurier on Tottenham's other defensive flank, and he boasts plenty of experience.

As such, Rose could still be a useful player for Spurs over the next 18 months.

However, his latest comments are likely to get a mixed reception at Spurs, a club where little has been going right in 2019-20.