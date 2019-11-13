Bernardo Silva Receives 1-Match Ban for Racist Tweet at Team-Mate Benjamin Mendy

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match for the racist tweet he sent to Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy in September.

The Times' Martyn Ziegler relayed the Football Association's announcement on Wednesday:

In the since-deleted tweet, Silva placed a photo of Mendy as a child alongside a picture of the mascot for Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos:

Silva followed up the tweet with another hitting out at the reaction to it:

The Portugal international must also pay a £50,000 fine and complete compulsory face-to-face education.

City boss Pep Guardiola repeatedly defended Silva over the tweet:

Football journalist Alex Keble suggested Guardiola also merited education and a ban on his part:

As a result of the ban, Silva will miss City's Premier League clash with Chelsea on November 23.

The 25-year-old, who has five goals and three assists in all competitions this season, is a key performer for the Sky Blues.

Riyad Mahrez, who has spent City's last four league games on the bench as an unused substitute, is the most likely replacement. The Algerian has contributed eight assists and scored three times in 14 appearances in all competitions.