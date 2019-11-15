MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

The curtain will come down on the 2019 MotoGP season on Sunday, with Valencia the final stop of the campaign.

Marc Marquez will not be racing to match the record of most wins in a season—which he set in 2014—as he was second to Maverick Vinales last time out in Malaysia. Nevertheless, the Honda man will no doubt be competitive at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo as he seeks to finish a memorable campaign in style.

Elsewhere, Vinales will be looking to secure third in the overall standings after his first victory of the campaign, with Alex Rins trailing him by seven points in fourth.

The crowd in Valencia tends to provide a thrilling backdrop to the final race of the year, and the atmosphere should be white-hot again this weekend.

MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix (GMT)

Friday, November 15

8:55 a.m.-9:40 a.m.: Free Practice 1

1:10 p.m.-1:55 p.m.: Free Practice 2

Saturday, November 16

8:55 a.m.-9:40 a.m.:Free Practice 3

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.: Free Practice 4

1:10 p.m.-1:25 p.m.: Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.-1:50 p.m.: Qualifying 2

Sunday, November 17

1 p.m.: Race

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

The Honda Twitter account looked at what the drivers can expect from the circuit:

Although Marquez has set numerous landmarks this season and won the world title by a huge margin, you sense a rider of the Spaniard's calibre would have been disappointed to have seen his winning streak ended in Malaysia.

After getting the better of Vinales in a last-lap duel in Australia at the end of October, it was the Yamaha rider's turn to take the chequered flag in the proceeding race at Sepang.

Here are the highlights from a fascinating previous race, with Marquez recovering from 11th position on the grid to finish in second spot:

Afterwards, Vinales said he was happy with his performance and that his thoughts had already turned to Valencia:

While there may not be much on the line for the riders individually, in the team stakes, there's still a lot to play for, with Ducati just two points ahead of Honda at the top of the standings.

Marquez's performances have kept Honda in the hunt, although he's only occasionally received strong support from Jorge Lorenzo; Honda will hope a race on home soil for Lorenzo, who memorably clinched the world championship at Valencia in 2015, will inspire a big performance from him.

Ducati have been able to rely on Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci finishing high in the standings frequently. They also have a decent record in Valencia:

For Marquez, this circuit hasn't been the happiest hunting ground by his high standards, with just one win in MotoGP races. That came five years ago.

However, he's in a class of his own. And provided he avoids starting a long way down the grid, as he did in in Malaysia, then it's difficult to see anyone maintaining the pace needed to stick with him.

Prediction: 1. Marquez. 2. Vinales, 3. Dovizioso