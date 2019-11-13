Dani Carvajal Has 'No Doubts' on Gareth Bale's Commitment to Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said he does not doubt Gareth Bale's commitment to the club following his call-up to the Wales national team.

Bale is set to feature for the Welsh in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers having not played for Real since before the previous international break.

Carvajal told Radio Marca:

"He was discharged medically this week. He's gone with his country now, but that doesn't mean that he's not focused on us.

"I have no doubts about his commitment, and I hope he won't get injured again and he can return with us."

The Spanish Football Podcast shared further comments from Carvajal on Bale to El Transistor:

Bale suffered a calf injury while playing for Wales against Croatia in October.

The issue kept him out of six matches for Real Madrid between the two international breaks, four in La Liga and two in the UEFA Champions League.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete suggested the club would not look kindly on Bale then turning out for Wales again in the coming weeks:

It's unfortunate timing where Los Blancos are concerned, but given he's now recovered, Wales can hardly be expected not to call upon him given he's a key player.

That is especially the case as Wales head into their final two qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary needing a minimum of four points to progress to the tournament, though they'll still be relying on other results even if they collect all six available.

Wales team-mate Ben Davies has praised Bale's commitment to the national side:

After the international break, Real have four matches in La Liga—against Real Sociedad, Alaves, Espanyol and Valencia—in their run-up to December's Clasico with Barcelona.

In the Champions League, they'll hope to avenge a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu, and Madrid will also face Club Brugge.

If Bale is able to make some decisive contributions in those games, any anger over his recent inability to feature will likely be quickly forgotten.