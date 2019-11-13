Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Clasico Scheduled for Dec. 18 After Postponement

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou has been rescheduled for December 18.

La Liga announced the fixture on Wednesday:

The match was originally supposed to be played on October 26, but it was moved because of security concerns relating to protests in Catalonia after nine pro-independence leaders were jailed for their role in the 2017 referendum.

December 18 was the date initially proposed by both clubs and set by the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Competition Committee.

La Liga had proposed reversing the fixture so that it would be played at Real's Santiago Bernabeu and their clash in March would be at the Camp Nou. It then wanted the match played on December 4 or 7.

The league was set to appeal the decision, per Tom Allnutt of the Agence France-Presse:

However, with the December 18 date confirmed, it seems the appeal either failed or was withdrawn.

Barca are ahead of Real on goal difference after 12 games, with both sides having collected 25 points.

They'll have played 16 matches apiece heading into the Clasico, with Barca away at Real Sociedad in the game prior and Real Madrid way at Valencia.