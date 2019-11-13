Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Making a case for Sam Darnold as a top fantasy football sleeper pick may be difficult given his recent struggles.

However, the New York Jets quarterback could be in line for success in Week 11 after turning things around in a Week 10 victory over the New York Giants.

With a few top-tier quarterbacks on bye, Darnold could be the pickup that makes a difference in fantasy leagues as teams jostle for playoff position.

Some of the other best available sleepers are starting to show consistency in the passing game, while another is worth an addition due to an injury situation at his position.

Sleepers Available in Majority of Leagues

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets (owned in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Some owners may not trust Darnold, but he is coming off a good performance against the Giants and has a favorable Week 11 matchup.

The second-year quarterback threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and also ran the ball for 25 yards and a score. Darnold is capable of replicating those numbers, or even improving on them, at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins.

Jay Gruden's team has given up 20 or more points on six occasions and allowed more than 200 passing yards in the same number of contests.

Washington has limited opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards in three of the last four games. However, two of those matchups were with Buffalo and Miami; the other was in the pouring rain against San Francisco.

Darnold's biggest key is not turning the ball over. He has been picked off once in the last two weeks, so that is a positive development for owners turning to him as a streaming option.

He could be a good replacement for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers while they are off, and he moves up the waiver-wire list with Daniel Jones and Ryan Tannehill also idle.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta (owned in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Brian Hill is a running back you may want to get acquainted with.

The 24-year-old could be Atlanta's top backfield option with Devonta Freeman out injured. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Freeman is "expected to miss about two weeks" with a foot sprain.

On Sunday, Hill received 20 carries for 61 yards, and he could see a similar workload in Week 11 versus Carolina. The Panthers have given up the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (17) and they concede 5.2 yards per carry.

Atlanta is coming off its most successful ground game, as it racked up 143 yards in the win over New Orleans.

If the Falcons keep that up, Hill would be a solid replacement for Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Chris Carson or Aaron Jones, all of whom are off in Week 11.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh (owned in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Pittsburgh might have discovered its No. 2 wide receiver to support JuJu Smith-Schuster.

James Washington produced a season high of six catches for 90 yards in Week 10's win over the Los Angeles Rams. In the last two weeks, he has 10 receptions on 11 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The increase occurred once Mason Rudolph returned to the field. Rudolph and Washington played together at Oklahoma State. With the two second-year pros starting to redevelop a connection, Washington could be a decent depth option moving forward.

Two meetings with Cleveland and a trip to Cincinnati in the next three weeks could boost the wide receiver's fantasy stock.

The Browns have allowed 1,990 passing yards and 16 scores through the air, while Cincinnati has given up 859 passing yards in its last three games.

If Washington turns into a consistent producer, he may force some coverage to shift away from Smith-Schuster, who has 58 receiving yards in the last two games.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota (owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Four touchdowns in the last four contests should be enough to persuade you to pick up Kyle Rudolph.

The Minnesota tight end does not have significant yardage totals, but he has become one of Kirk Cousins' most reliable red-zone targets.

In Week 10, Rudolph hauled in a pair of touchdowns among his four catches and brought in a two-point conversion pass.

Since Week 7, the 30-year-old experienced an uptick in targets with 19 over a four-game span. In the first six games, Cousins threw to him 11 times.

Fewer than 50 receiving yards in three straight games may be a concern, but few other available tight ends are scoring at his rate.

Until Rudolph's run of end-zone trips fades away, we suggest bringing him in to provide a jolt at the position that has been tricky to figure out in 2019.

