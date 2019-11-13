Bayern Munich Could Resume Pursuit of Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Edmund Stoiber, chairman of Bayern Munich's advisory board, has said the club could go back in for Manchester City's Leroy Sane next year.

Bayern were linked with a move for Sane in the summer that could have exceeded €100 million (£86 million), but a transfer did not materialise after the winger suffered a serious injury.

Stoiber told Sport Bild (h/t Goal):

"There were discussions over Sane. The unfortunate injury and the surgery he required for it broke the deal up.

"We'll see how things develop. As chairman of the advisory board and a member of the supervisory board, I have great faith in the sporting leadership. If they propose a transfer of this magnitude, that is justified."

Sane tore his anterior cruciate ligament playing for City in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, an injury that has ruled him out for the bulk of this campaign.

By the time he returns to fitness, he'll have little more than a year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, which expires in 2021.

The Athletic's Sam Lee reported Sane is not keen to extend his stay at the Premier League club:

Per Sport Bild (ht Goal's Ronan Murphy), his camp have remained in touch with Bayern, too:

Bayern lost veteran wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the summer when their contracts expired. The former decided to retire, while the latter joined Fiorentina on a free transfer.

Serge Gnabry has impressed for the Bavarian outfit since the start of last season, but Bayern could use another wide man.

Sane, 23, contributed 16 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for City last season.

He didn't start the Carabao Cup or FA Cup finals, though, while in the UEFA Champions League, he featured for just seven minutes across their two-legged quarter-final with Tottenham Hotspur.

With Robben and Ribery gone, he'd likely play a more important role at the Allianz Arena than he does at the Etihad Stadium.

Given he'll be in the final year of his contract next summer, Bayern will also likely be able to agree a lower fee with City than they might have paid this year.