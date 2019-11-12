Colin Kaepernick to Hold Private Atlanta Workout Arranged by NFL for All Teams

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick will have an opportunity to show NFL teams he's still in prime shape to return to the league.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will hold a private Kaepernick workout on Saturday that includes on-field work and an interview in Atlanta. Every club is invited to attend. Video of the workout and interviews will also be made available to teams.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL arranged for Kaepernick to work out after "several clubs" inquired about his readiness and he and his representatives continued to publicly express his desire to get back into the league.

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them," the NFL wrote in a memo to all 32 teams, via Schefter. "We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

Last month, Kaepernick's representatives issued a statement in an attempt to clear up any misinformation about their client.

Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, said he reached out to all 32 teams on his client's behalf "with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin" and that no team brought him in for a workout in the past three seasons.

Kaepernick tweeted out a video in August showing him working out in the gym with the caption, "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."

The last time Kaepernick appeared in an NFL game was Jan. 1, 2017, with the San Francisco 49ers. That same season he began protesting during the national anthem before each game to raise awareness for racial and social injustice in the United States.

Since opting out of his 49ers contract in March 2017, Kaepernick has been unable to meet with teams about potentially signing a deal. He had a scheduled visit with the Seattle Seahawks in August 2018 postponed when he declined to say he would stop kneeling during the anthem.

Kaepernick has continued his humanitarian efforts off the field, most recently spending his 32nd birthday donating supplies to Oakland's homeless population.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and helped the team reach Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.