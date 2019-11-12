Andy Robertson Says Manchester City Still Liverpool's Main Title Rivals

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Andy Robertson has said Manchester City remain Liverpool's main Premier League title rivals despite them being fourth in the table after Sunday's loss to the Reds at Anfield.

Leicester City and Chelsea currently split Liverpool and the defending champions in a new-look top four:

Last season, the Reds and City were on a different level to the rest of league, with second-placed Liverpool finishing one point behind the Sky Blues but 25 ahead of third-placed Chelsea.

However, Robertson still believes that Pep Guardiola's side will be Liverpool's main contenders for the title, per Glenn Price of the Liverpool website:

"[Sunday was] massive for us. A big game against our closest rivals from last year. Both of us were in a league of their own last year and it looks as if there's going to be a couple of others sniffing about this year. But I still believe if you finish above Man City then I think you'll get the title.

"It's a massive win for us and it's just another one that we've got to tick off. There's still a long, long way to go, but it's always nice to beat your rivals."

The left-back registered his fourth league assist of 2019-20 against City to set up Mohamed Salah's 13th-minute goal that put Liverpool 2-0 up following Fabinho's brilliant opener:

Sadio Mane put the hosts 3-0 ahead before the hour on Merseyside, and Jurgen Klopp's side ended up as comfortable winners despite Bernardo Silva's 78th-minute goal.

Liverpool have only dropped two points in 12 games this season, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.

City, meanwhile, have lost three matches already:

Liverpool's advantage over the Sky Blues at this stage of the season is bigger than many expected before the campaign started.

But they had a 10-point lead over City in December last season and still ended up missing out on the title.

Klopp will be eager to ensure his side maintain their momentum after this weekend's international break when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on November 23.

Robertson is a doubt for the fixture at Selhurst Park:

The Scotland captain has withdrawn from Steve Clarke's squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan. In fourth place of Group I, the Scots have essentially been eliminated from advancing.