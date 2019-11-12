Liverpool's Joe Gomez Pictured with Scratch Near Eye After Raheem Sterling Clash

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

England defender Joe Gomez has been pictured with a scratch under his right eye, which follows a bust-up with Raheem Sterling.

Elliot Wagland of the Evening Standard relayed the photo from Reuters:

Per the Mirror's John Cross and James Whaling, the pair both trained on Tuesday after a heated confrontation in the canteen at St. George's Park, though manager Gareth Southgate has decided Sterling won't feature for the Three Lions in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro on Thursday.

The pair had initially confronted one another on Sunday, when Sterling and Manchester City lost 3-1 to his former side Liverpool at Anfield.

According to Cross and Whaling, Gomez offered Sterling a handshake from behind and the pair had to be separated by their team-mates when the forward reacted badly, leading to a verbal confrontation.

Sterling said he and Reds defender Gomez have now made up after their clash spilled over into England duty:

ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy believes Southgate has made the right decision in dropping Sterling for Thursday's match:

England are top of Group A with 15 points from six matches and need just one more point to qualify for next year's tournament.

Sterling is a key player for England, having contributed 10 goals and eight assists in his last 10 international appearances.

However, the Three Lions should be more than capable of beating Montenegro at Wembley Stadium without him. Montenegro are winless in their seven qualifiers, having scored just three goals and conceded 15.