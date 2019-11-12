Rafael Nadal Slams 'Bulls--t' Question About Marriage After ATP Finals Defeat

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain looks frustrated as he looks to his team during a change of ends during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during Day Two of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal hit out at a "bulls--t" question from a journalist after his ATP World Tour Finals defeat to Alexander Zverev on Monday. The star was asked if his performance was due to being distracted after getting married. 

Nadal, who tied the knot with longtime partner Xisca Perello in October, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by the German.

Per Metro, during the English section of his post-match press conference, Italian journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta asked Nadal if getting married affected his "concentration on tennis life."

After clarifying with Scanagatta that the question was serious, Nadal said it was a "big surprise" to be asked that given he has been with Perello for 15 years, and added: "[It] Doesn't matter if you put a ring on your finger or not."

He then said: "We move to Spanish, because that's bulls--t."

Tennis writer Ricky Dimon shared the full exchange on Twitter (warning: contains profanity):

Per tennis broadcaster Ravi Ubha, it's not the first time Nadal and Scanagatta have had an interesting press conference exchange this year:

Nadal and Perello got married on October 19, and the pair had a honeymoon for one day before the world No. 1 refocused on tennis to prepare for the Paris Masters and a charity match with Novak Djokovic in Kazakhstan.

The 33-year-old made it to the semi-finals in Paris but was forced to withdraw after suffering an abdominal injury in practice.

He said the injury was not responsible for his defeat to Zverev, though:

It was a one-sided contest in London, which Christopher Clarey of the New York Times observed:

Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev on Thursday before facing off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his final match in Group Andre Agassi.

The Spaniard needs to finish in the top two in order to reach the semi-final, where he'll face one of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem or Matteo Berrettini.

