NFL Week 11 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

The 1972 Miami Dolphins can celebrate, because there again won't be an NFL team to go undefeated all the way through the Super Bowl this season.

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime 27-24. Now, the 49ers join the New England Patriots, who are also 8-1, as the only one-loss teams in the NFL.

But there are a lot of other strong teams in the league this season, and many of them will be looking to notch another win in Week 11.

Week 11 Odds, Picks

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-3): Pittsburgh 21-17

Dallas at Detroit (no line): Dallas 31-20

New Orleans (-6) at Tampa Bay: New Orleans 28-20

Atlanta at Carolina (-5): Carolina 30-24

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (no line): Indianapolis 27-24

Denver at Minnesota (-10.5): Minnesota 31-17

N.Y. Jets at Washington (-1.5): New York 27-17

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami: Buffalo 24-10

Houston at Baltimore (-4): Baltimore 36-28

Arizona at San Francisco (no line): San Francisco 30-14

New England (-3.5) at Philadelphia: New England 31-20

Cincinnati at Oakland (-10): Oakland 27-10

Chicago at L.A. Rams (-7): Los Angeles 24-20

Kansas City (-3.5) vs. L.A. Chargers in Mexico City: Kansas City 38-24

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.



Week 11 Underdogs to Watch

Pittsburgh (+3) at Cleveland

The Steelers have turned around their season, winning four straight games and five of their last six to emerge as an AFC playoff contender. Now, if Pittsburgh wants to keep it going, it needs to take advantage of its next three games against AFC North rivals.

This will be the first of two matchups the Steelers have against the Browns in a three-week span. Cleveland is coming off its first home win of the season, a 19-16 victory over Buffalo, and it will look to build momentum on the quick turnaround.

But there's a reason the Steelers are playing so well—their defense. And there's a reason the Browns are not—their offense. Pittsburgh has allowed 17 or fewer points in four of its last five wins, while Cleveland has been held under 20 points in three straight weeks since returning from its bye.

Expect the Steelers defense to have a big showing to keep Pittsburgh on the rise.

N.Y. Jets (+1.5) at Washington

First, barely consider this a road game for the Jets. FedEx Field has been taken over by visiting fans all season, and that shouldn't be any different with New York not making a particularly long trip. So, the Redskins won't necessarily have much home-field advantage for this one.

While the Jets aren't good this season, they're better than the Redskins. New York's defense hasn't been bad, ranking 15th in the NFL with 344.3 yards allowed per game, and it will be facing a Washington offense that ranks 30th in total yards per game at 259.1.

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is going through some growing pains at the NFL level, and that will likely continue against a decent Jets defense.

New York may rank last in the NFL with 231.3 total yards per game, but it has enough talent, such as running back Le'Veon Bell, to score the necessary points for a win on Sunday in Washington.

Chicago (+7) at L.A. Rams

These teams are in similar positions in the NFC, and while the Bears likely won't win this game, they can cover the seven-point spread.

The Bears' weakness has been their offense, which ranks 29th in the NFL at 262.2 total yards per game. But they've played well defensively, which is why they're 4-5. They're talented enough on that side of the ball to compete with the Rams, who only scored 12 points this past Sunday against the Steelers.

Los Angeles is 5-4, and with home-field advantage in the prime-time Sunday night slot, it's going to pick up the win it needs to stay relevant in the NFC playoff picture.

But this is an intriguing enough betting line to pick the Bears in what should be a competitive matchup.