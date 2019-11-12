Unbeaten No More: 49ers' Loss Pushes the NFC Race Wide-Open

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are still the NFL's best team despite Monday's 27-24 overtime loss to the rival Seattle Seahawks, but Kyle Shanahan's squad is no longer unblemished—which makes the race to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIV far more interesting and convoluted.

No team will run away with the conference.

The 49ers (8-1) aren't even guaranteed a division crown with the Seahawks (8-2) nipping at their heels. More importantly, San Francisco is now a game behind Seattle with a 2-1 record in the NFC West. As a result, Monday's outcome could have long-term repercussions with these two squads set to meet again in Week 17.

But knee-jerk reactions aren't necessary after San Francisco finally stubbed its proverbial big toe.

The 49ers received what they thought would be a boost when starting offensive tackles—Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey—and fullback Kyle Juszczyk returned from injuries. But Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle didn't play because of knee and ankle injuries. Also, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders left the contest and didn't return because of a rib injury.

These aren't excuses. They're the reality of an arduous NFL campaign. Players get hurt, and teams aren't going to operate at peak efficiency for 16 regular-season contests.

In the 49ers' case, they will likely get better in the coming weeks.

Staley and McGlinchey didn't perform well during their returns. Each struggled mightily against Jadeveon Clowney, who generated multiple pressures. They needed to knock off a little rust, and Clowney did it for them. As the weeks pass, both tackles should return to form and provide far better protection than they did against Seattle.

Shanahan didn't call upon Juszczyk much in the passing game; he had only one target and zero receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler is a fine blocker and weapon if utilized correctly. He should be incorporated more as the season progresses.

Sanders' injury will be the wild card. His addition prior to the trade deadline provided the missing piece to San Francisco's offensive puzzle. Sanders' ability to consistently create separation gave the 49ers a No. 1 target. He quickly became Jimmy Garoppolo's security blanket. An extended absence will stunt the offense's growth since this group has never played together.

The receiver will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Grant Cohn.

Once everyone is on the field, the 49ers can be considered the NFL's most dangerous team. And they still have time to come together. But they'll face plenty of competition for the top spot.

Their upcoming schedule isn't easy. Contests against the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks will be difficult. Four of those franchises are capable of knocking the 49ers off the pedestal as the top NFC contender.

Seahawks

San Francisco's latest and last opponent is its most immediate threat. The front-runner for Most Valuable Player, quarterback Russell Wilson, leads the Seahawks. Wilson once again showed a little bit of his magic in overtime.

After an awful interception—only Wilson's second of the season—and traded punts, Wilson completed three of three passes and scrambled for 18 yards on a crucial 3rd-and-3 to get the Seahawks into 49ers territory.

Seattle is never out of any game with Wilson leading the way. In fact, he's led more game-winning drives than any other quarterback since entering the league in 2012, according to NFL Research.

Wilson is the constant, though. Clowney is the X-factor. The defensive end registered five quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. He earned a game-wrecker designation for his latest performance.

"That was the craziest game of my career," Clowney told reporters. "... We ain't never out of a game."

If Clowney and the Seahawks front start to control games, Seattle will once again have the winning formula to take over the NFC with Wilson's ability to overcome, a strong ground game and a swarming defense.

Oh, and Seattle just started to work Josh Gordon into the offense as well. The Seahawks have plenty of reasons to think they'll improve in the coming weeks, too.

Packers

Unlike the aforementioned teams, the Packers have seemingly already hit their stride. After a somewhat slow start, Matt LaFleur's squad has won five of its last six games with a Week 9 aberration against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The defense has played great all year, but two important offensive factors came to the forefront in recent weeks.

First, Aaron Rodgers is playing like, well, Aaron Rodgers. During this six-game stretch, the two-time league MVP has completed 66.7 percent of his passes with an 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

More importantly, the unit has someone who consistently takes the pressure off its quarterback. Aaron Jones is tied for the league lead with the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey with 14 touchdowns.

The return of wide receiver Davante Adams to the lineup in Week 9 certainly helped as well.

Neither the quarterback nor the running back could have put up the numbers they have without the offensive front's performance. Green Bay's starting five is among the league's best.

An improved offense to go along with an aggressive and talented defense can take Green Bay—the favorite in the NFC North—far.

Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are only a game behind the Packers, though.

Mike Zimmer's squad takes an old-school approach that's been highly effective. Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 991 rushing yards and 50 first-down carries. The ground game perfectly complements the league's fifth-best scoring defense.

That allows Minnesota to be competitive every week. Yes, the Vikings have lost three games, but they lost those contests by an average of only six points.

As long as quarterback Kirk Cousins provides enough of a vertical passing attack, Minnesota can be effective against any opponent.

The playoff positioning will handle itself since the Vikings have to play the Seahawks and Packers.

Saints

Often viewed as the NFC's top contender, the New Orleans Saints disappointed many with their awful effort Sunday against the flailing Atlanta Falcons.

The league's worst defense at generating pressure sacked Saints quarterback Drew Brees six times. The Falcons dominated the fourth quarter. That was especially disheartening for New Orleans since it had two weeks to prepare.

Even so, Brees and Co. are 7-2 and atop the NFC South. Like with the Niners, an unexpected misstep won't derail the Saints' season.

This team overcame a five-week injury to its franchise quarterback with a 5-0 record thanks to good defense, multiple offensive weapons and a steady hand in backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.

New Orleans is as talented as any other NFC team.

Who Will Find A Way?

Four other NFC squads—the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers—own winning records, though barely (they are each 5-4).

Maybe one will put together a winning streak to challenge the 49ers and the NFC's other elite squads. Probably not, but it could happen.

Right now, there are five contenders, and the 49ers continue to lead the way. A single game isn't enough to change the conference's complexion, but Monday's outcome did create an opening for another squad to usurp San Franciso's standing.

The 49ers remain the team to beat—but barely.

