MLB Rumors: Josh Donaldson Has Interest from Nationals, Phillies, Rangers, More

John Amis/Associated Press

Third baseman Josh Donaldson will be 34 years old next season, but that reportedly hasn’t stopped "more than a half-dozen teams" from already expressing interest in the free agent this offseason.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news, noting the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals are among the teams that have been linked to Donaldson at this stage.

Donaldson isn't the only available third baseman in a free-agency class that includes Anthony Rendon and Mike Moustakas, but one executive told Feinsand he may be a quicker alternative than waiting on the Scott Boras-represented Rendon to sign a deal.

"If a team is worried that waiting for Rendon could mean they get neither of them, they could make a move for Donaldson," the executive said.

Donaldson is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who won the 2015 American League MVP as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays by slashing .297/.371/.568 with 41 home runs and 123 RBI. While he hasn't been that dominant since, he drilled 37 homers in 2016, 33 in 2017 and 37 in 2019.

He helped lead the Braves to a National League East title last season, which was an important bounce-back effort considering he struggled and appeared in just 52 games for the Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians in 2018.

It was the type of showing teams who are interested in signing him can point to when looking for a reason to add him even past his assumed prime. He proved he can still be a power threat every time he steps to the plate.