Saints' Marshon Lattimore Reportedly Will Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery during Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, per Pro Football Talk.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lattimore is considered week-to-week.

This development comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday evening that Lattimore and the Saints agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension, one that can max out at $100 million. The deal reportedly includes $68.3 million guaranteed, which is the largest total in NFL history for a cornerback.

This is another setback after Lattimore missed time in 2019 with a hamstring injury on his way to 14 games. He also played 14 games in 2020.



New Orleans selected Lattimore with a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017, and he wasted little time making an impact.

He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2017 with 52 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble and followed up with 59 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his second season.

The cornerback was a Pro Bowler again in 2019 and 2020 and helped keep Davante Adams in check during Sunday's win.

Lattimore is consistently tasked with defending the opponent's best receiver on a weekly basis, and New Orleans will have far more difficulty shutting down aerial attacks if he is unable to play.

While the Saints don't have another cornerback who can replicate Lattimore's impact, look for Paulson Adebo to see more time if he is sidelined.