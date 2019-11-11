Celtics News: Gordon Hayward to Undergo Surgery on Hand Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) watches a free throw fall against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The Celtics won 108-87. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward for an extended stretch with the forward set to undergo surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hayward suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Head coach Brad Stevens previously indicated surgery could help the 29-year-old return to the floor quicker, per Kevin Smith of Yahoo Sports.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

