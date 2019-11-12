Who Wants an MVP QB? A No-Nonsense Guide to Cam Newton Trade Scenarios

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's hard to find a perfect fit for Cam Newton.

Sure, we can have fun making up loopy trade scenarios—Newton for Khalil Mack straight up: Who says no?—but pairing an injured 30-year-old former MVP who has a polarizing public persona with the proper future employer is a delicate matter.

If Newton's Panthers career is really over (as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Sunday), he must land with another team where he fits the cap, the scheme, the culture and the expectations. That's tough because Newton is a gifted but expensive square peg who is no longer in anything close to mint condition.

The following rundown of potential future Newton employers assumes he gets a clean bill of health before the 2020 league year, making him a viable starting quarterback for a playoff-caliber team, as well as a valuable trade commodity worthy of a contract extension.

Who has the money, trade capital and inclination to hand Newton the keys to their franchise? Let's round up the likely suitors:

Chicago Bears

It makes sense because: The current Bears would be a Super Bowl contender with Newton having one of his typical seasons at quarterback. They would be a modern version of the 1985 Bears with Newton repeating his 2015 season at quarterback.

It's nonsense because: The Bears have no 2020 first-round pick, no 2020 cap space and an organizational reluctance to admit drafting Mitch Trubisky was a terrible mistake.

Trade bait and cap fit: See above. To be specific: The Bears have about $14.5 million in available cap space for 2020. It's hard to envision them shunting both money and draft picks around to make such a high-risk move.

Feasibility: Very low.

Look for the Bears to soft-reboot their quarterback situation next year by signing a Marcus Mariota type to "push" Trubisky, then serve as a game manager once Trubisky is pushed to the bench. Head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace won't have the stomach for anything riskier when their Bears careers are likely to be on the line.

Denver Broncos

It makes sense because: John Elway loves tall veterans who remind him of John Elway. Newton is a 6'5" veteran and looks a lot like Elway circa 1992 when the Broncos legend was slowly transitioning from erratic mega-talent to wizened field general.

It's nonsense because: Elway is extremely old-school and has built a roster and coaching staff to match. One look at Newton's typical press conference wardrobe would result in Elway blowing up Eli Manning's phone.

Trade bait and cap fit: The Broncos will have around $80 million in cap space if and when they cut bait on Joe Flacco. Three third-round picks in 2020 give them flexibility for assembling a trade package. They can fit a veteran like Newton into their plans and budget.

Feasibility: Low.

Grafting Newton onto the aging but still formidable Broncos defense and hoping yet again for a quick Super Bowl turnaround would be a very Elway solution to Denver's problems. But the potential for culture clashes between Newton and both Broncos coaches and their Commander in Chief makes this more of a fun thought experiment than something we are likely to see.

Miami Dolphins

It makes sense because: Newton could instantly accelerate the organizational rebuild.

It's nonsense because: Newton could instantly accelerate the organizational rebuild.

Trade bait and cap fit: And now for a reading from the Holy Epistle of Moneyball Assets:

The Dolphins doth possess over $100 million in 2020 cap space, and the Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades begat two extra first-round picks in 2020 and a bountiful harvest in 2021.

The Dolphins can assemble a sign-and-trade package for just about anyone they want.

Feasibility: Low

Imagine the Dolphins trading a late first-round 2020 pick (the Texans pick, probably) and a little change for Newton, then signing him for a Kirk Cousins-sized deal (three years, $84 million) they can easily afford, then drafting an All-American team of receivers, linemen and edge rushers with their remaining picks while still having cap space for another free agent or two.

Sounds like fun, right?

It won't happen. One reason slow-cooker rebuilding is so popular is that it provides job security, as the front office isn't expected to produce results for years. General manager Chris Grier bought himself about three years by trading everything in Miami but the cleat cleaners; you can be sure he will avoid high-risk moves until he has no other choice.

Los Angeles Chargers

It makes sense because: Philip Rivers looks like Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame these days. Newton could quickly snap back to All-Pro form with Keenan Allen and company as his supporting cast. The Chargers need to fill a new stadium next year, which means attracting real-life home fans instead of just selling tickets to visiting fans on StubHub.

It's nonsense because: Owner Dean Spanos pockets the change instead of tipping the barista when he buys a coffee. He's unlikely to drop big bucks on Newton.

Trade bait and cap fit: The frugal Chargers have about $60 million in 2020 cap space and can easily clear more. They have a full complement of 2020 draft picks and a roster talented enough to justify parting with some of them to land a Rivers replacement.

Feasibility: Low-to-moderate.

It's hard to picture anyone but Rivers under center for the Chargers or team ownership making a bold move to land Newton. But the Chargers will have to start doing things differently if they hope to succeed in their post-Rivers, post-vagabond era. If Spanos and the front office realize that, they may decide to shake things up.

Washington Redskins

It makes sense because: Owner Dan Snyder loves making splashy quarterback moves.

It's nonsense because: Can you imagine the headlines? The rumors? The boardroom backstabbing? This organization nearly imploded over Donovan McNabb, and he never wore rompers.

Trade bait and cap fit: Washington will have gobs and gobs of cap space to spend on exorbitant contracts once it cuts loose veterans like Josh Norman and Trent Williams, who were once signed to exorbitant contracts. They traded away next year's second-round pick, Dwayne Haskins remains their nominal quarterback of the future, and releasing all their veterans would leave them with an Arena League roster. But Snyder and team president Bruce Allen don't care, so neither should you.

Feasibility: Moderate.

This would be the dumbest move since the last dumbest Washington move. It's still more likely than Newton heading to the Bears or Broncos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It makes sense because: The Jameis Winston roller coaster is finally rolling to a stop. Bruce Arians is the most likely coach in all of football to "get" Newton and make the most of his talents.

It's nonsense because: The Panthers won't want to trade Newton within the division.

Trade bait and cap fit: The Bucs have cap flexibility to burn with more than $82 million in cap space on the books for 2020. They possess all their future picks.

Feasibility: High.

The Panthers may have no choice but to move Newton within the NFC South. Next year's quarterback market will be flooded with veterans like Manning, Mariota, Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton and others, most of whom would be both more affordable and more appealing to Elway-type decision-makers than Newton.

The Buccaneers may be the team most motivated to make a deal, knowing that Newton, Arians and their receivers could make beautiful music together. This may not be the sexiest scenario, but it's the most logical one.

Other Teams Worth Mentioning

Indianapolis Colts: General manager Chris Ballard didn't want to spend money this offseason when Andrew Luck was still around and the Colts looked like contenders. He's more likely to give head coach Frank Reich a prospect to develop than break the bank for Newton.

Tennessee Titans: Newton would fit with a franchise that has been mobile-quarterback-friendly from Vince Young through Mariota. But the Titans are probably talking themselves into Ryan Tannehill as their quarterback of the future as we speak because that's how they remain the Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals: Newton doesn't fit their organizational philosophy of doing the same things with the same players year after year until the sun goes supernova. On the plus side, Newton would make them relevant again, and he would love the tiger stripes.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Close your eyes and imagine listening to sports talk radio in Western Pennsylvania the day after Newton shows up for his introductory press conference in a zoot suit. Yeah…that's not gonna work.

