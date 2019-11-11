MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant and Francisco Lindor

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts reacts after his RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

A few major superstars may be on the move this winter.

According to a tweet from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, one of Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant or Francisco Lindor could find themselves traded during the MLB offseason:

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Ranking the Top 45 MLB Free Agents

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking the Top 45 MLB Free Agents

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Predicting 1 Trade for Each Team 1 Month from Winter Meetings

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Predicting 1 Trade for Each Team 1 Month from Winter Meetings

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Hire New GM

    San Francisco names Scott Harris, formerly with Cubs front office, as general manager

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Hire New GM

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Boras Holding Keys to MLB's Future and Nearly $1B in Contracts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Boras Holding Keys to MLB's Future and Nearly $1B in Contracts

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report