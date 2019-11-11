Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 13

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After all failing to win in Week 12, Week 13 in La Liga saw Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all secure comfortable victories ahead of the international break.

Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-1, Real won 4-0 at Eibar and Atleti scored three in their defeat of Espanyol.

Sevilla, meanwhile, prevailed against Real Betis in El Gran Derbi on Sunday to move into the top four:

Here is the team of the week.

GK: Jasper Cillessen, Valencia

Valencia moved into the top half after their 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday.

As well as keeping a clean sheet, his first since September, Los Che goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen provided the assist for Ferran Torres' fine goal deep into stoppage time.

DEF: Daniel Wass, Valencia

Daniel Wass opened the scoring for Valencia with a brilliant finish into the roof of the net with 16 minutes remaining.

The Dane then intervened with a crucial clearance in the dying moments of normal time that kept his side ahead and ensured they did not squander any more points from a winning position.

DEF: Ander Capa, Athletic Bilbao

Few players had a bigger role to play in La Liga in Week 13 than Ander Capa.

Athletic Club were trailing 1-0 after Levante scored against the run of play late in the first half, but Capa set up Iker Muniain to equalise just before the hour.

And then the right-back netted a spectacular winner two minutes from time at the San Mames, volleying home from 20 yards:

DEF: Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid

Real Madrid put in a confident performance ahead of the international break. They thrashed Eibar 4-0 away from home, and Sergio Ramos contributed in every area.

He netted a nonchalant penalty to make it 2-0 in the 20th minute, and he was a rock at the back with nine clearances, one interception and four aerial duels won.

DEF: David Garcia, Osasuna

There was not a huge amount of action in Getafe's goalless draw against Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but the performance of visiting centre-back David Garcia was impressive.

He played a key role in earning his side a point, winning 12 aerial duels and making seven clearances, while he also registered Osasuna's only effort on target in the entire game, a powerful header that was well saved.

MID: Takefusa Kubo, Mallorca

Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo had his best game yet in La Liga on Sunday in Mallorca's 3-1 win over Villarreal.

The Japan international won the penalty for Lago Junior's opener, and he then wrapped up the points for his side with a superb left-footed finish from 20 yards in the 53rd minute:

MID: Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla

It does not get much better for a Sevilla player than scoring in a win over local rivals Real Betis, and Lucas Ocampos did just that on Sunday, opening the scoring in a 2-1 victory for Julen Lopetegui's side.

He was a constant pest for Betis to deal with, registering three shots on target and two key passes, while he also made four tackles in a thrilling contest:

MID: Mikel Merino, Real Sociedad

Mikel Merino produced a fine all-round performance for La Real in their 1-1 draw against Leganes in Friday's match in La Liga.

He worked visiting goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar with a brilliantly improvised effort in the first half before heading home the opener just after the hour.

The 23-year-old also made three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances in the match, and won seven aerial duels.

FWD: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

There is very little more to be said about Lionel Messi, but Barcelona are lucky to have him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner earned the Blaugrana a much-needed 4-1 win over Celta Vigo with a hat-trick at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before finding the net with two near-identical, but equally sublime, free-kicks either side of half-time:

FWD: Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid got their first win in four matches when they beat Espanyol 3-1 at home on Sunday, and Alvaro Morata was on the scoresheet for the sixth game running in all competitions:

Having set up Angel Correa for the equaliser with a superb lofted delivery late in the first half, the Spaniard put Atleti ahead just before the hour with a brilliant first-time finish indicative of a player in fine form.

FWD: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Karim Benzema netted twice in Real's win over Eibar to take him to nine for the season in La Liga, more than any other player.

The Frenchman opened the scoring with a clinical left-footed finish from a tight angle before he converted Real's second penalty of the game, which effectively secured the visitors all three points before half an hour was gone.

All stats from WhoScored.com unless otherwise stated.