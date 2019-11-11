Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Nov. 11

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski moved to the head of the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe on Saturday with a brace against Borussia Dortmund.

Ciro Immobile consolidated his position in third with his 14th Serie A goal of the season, while Erling Haaland shot into the top 10 with a hat-trick.

Timo Werner also entered the top 10, while Jamie Vardy continued his excellent campaign with Leicester City.

Standings

1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

2. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 29 x 1.0 = 29.0

3. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

4. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 17 x 1.5 = 25.5

T5. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T5. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djurgardens: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 11 x 2.0 = 22.0

T7. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 11 x 2.0 = 22.0

T7. Tomislav Kis, Zalgiris: 22 x 1.0 =22.0

T10. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

T10. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

Rules: Every European league has been assigned a difficulty coefficient by UEFA, between one and two. That coefficient is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their overall points total.

For example, Jame Vardy's goals in the Premier League are worth two points each, while Mohamed Buya Turay's efforts for Djurgardens are worth 1.5 due to the Allsvenskan's lower coefficient.

Lewandowski kicked things off in Der Klassiker with a diving header in the 17th minute, before doubling his tally in the second half when he fired Thomas Muller's pass beyond Roman Burki, which helped Bayern record a 4-0 win.

As Goal's Ronan Murphy observed, the striker has been a thorn in his former club's side ever since he left in 2014:

Football writer Liam Canning was in awe:

Immobile may not have quite matched Lewandowski's exploits this season, but he scored for the seventh consecutive game in Serie A in Lazio's 4-2 win over Lecce with a penalty.

Vardy scored for the fourth Premier League match running when he broke the deadlock in Leicester's 2-0 win over Arsenal.

He finished off a fine team move to score his ninth goal against the Gunners:

Haaland has exploded onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg this season, scoring seven goals in his first four UEFA Champions League matches.

He scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Wolfsberger on Sunday to power into the top 10 of the Golden Shoe rankings:

Werner, who bagged a hat-trick of goals and a hat-trick of assists in an 8-0 win for Leipzig over Mainz last time out, followed up that performance with two more goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

He cancelled out Maximilian Mittelstadt's opener from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, before netting his second in the 91st when he converted Konrad Laimer's cutback from close range.