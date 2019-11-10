Video: Watch Cowboys' Robert Quinn Sack Kirk Cousins to Receive $878K Bonus

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn had more motivation than just the NFC East race heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

His sack of Kirk Cousins in the second quarter triggered a clause in his contract that provided a bonus of $878,789:

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network added context, noting he needed a seventh sack to unlock the bonus. According to Jones, the Cowboys are paying Quinn $8 million and the Miami Dolphins are paying him more than $1.1 million.

With the incentive, Quinn is making $10 million this season.

Dallas acquired Quinn from the Dolphins via trade in March, and he has helped stabilize a defense that entered Sunday's contest sixth in the league in yards allowed per game and fifth in points allowed per game.