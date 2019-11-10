Carli Lloyd, Lynn Williams Score as USWNT Beats Costa Rica 6-0 in Friendly

John Raoux/Associated Press

The U.S. women's national team took care of Costa Rica 6-0 in their friendly at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday night.

The Gals are now 2-0-0 under new head coach Vlatko Andonovski to wrap a wildly successful 2019 highlighted by capturing the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. They won't take the field again until 2020.

In the 2019 finale, Carli Lloyd opened the scoring. The 2016 FIFA World Player of the Year found the back of the net in the fourth minute, staying hot from her brace in the Americans' 3-2 friendly defeat of Sweden on Thursday.

Lloyd bumped her total to 16 goals in calendar year 2019 to lead the team, including eight goals in seven games since the World Cup, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The opener was followed in the 10th minute by Morgan Brian with her second goal of 2019 and the U.S.' second goal of the match. Rose Lavelle assisted both goals:

Lloyd was replaced at halftime by Lynn Williams, who ranked second in NWSL this season with 12 goals for the champion North Carolina Courage. She translated that into a brace for the U.S., her first international goals since 2017:

Andonovski toyed with the team's lineup elsewhere to start the game by giving 22-year-old Alana Cook and 24-year-old Margaret "Midge" Purce their first international caps. It marked the first time since 2016 that the U.S. started two debuting players, per the ESPN broadcast.

Cook and Purce started alongside veteran Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett in the defensive back four.

Injuries to the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger and Tierna Davidson as well as Alex Morgan's pregnancy opened up room for Andonovski to try out new faces with Olympic qualifying looming in the new year.

However, a familiar face scored in the 56th minute:

Andonovski utilized all six of his substitutions with Allie Long, Mallory Pugh, Jessica McDonald, Adrianna Franch and Andi Sullivan joining Williams off the bench.

What's Next?

The U.S. will begin Olympic qualifying in January 2020.