Frankfurt's David Abraham Sent Off for Barging Freiburg Boss Christian Streich

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

LIEGE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 07: David Abraham of Eintracht Frankfurt looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on November 7, 2019 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off in their 1-0 defeat to Freiburg on Sunday after he deliberately barged over manager Christian Streich.

The central defender went to retrieve the ball for a throw-in deep into added time, but he sent 54-year-old Streich to the floor when he crashed into him on the way:

Frankfurt, who had been reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half when Gelson Fernandes was sent off, were chasing the game after Nils Petersen broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 77th minute at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Bundesliga commentator James Thorogood condemned Abraham's actions:

The 33-year-old was duly sent off after the resulting melee was brought to a halt.

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, who was on the bench when the incident occurred having been substituted in the 57th minute, was also shown a red card for his part in the aftermath.

Bayer Leverkusen's social media manager, Kara Head, had sympathy for Grifo:

The win sent Freiburg fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and level with RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, who occupy second and third, respectively.

Frankfurt are ninth, a further four points back.

