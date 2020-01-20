Thunder's Steven Adams Ruled out vs. Rockets After Suffering Ankle Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams has been ruled out of the remainder of Monday's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering a sprained left ankle early in the first quarter, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

As ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted, Adams' injury leaves OKC thin down low:

Adams already missed time earlier this season with a knee injury, although he has been durable since he entered the league as a first-round draft pick in 2013. He has never played fewer than 70 games in a season and appeared in 80 in three of the last four years.

When healthy, Adams provides the Thunder with a postseason-tested post presence who is a double-double threat every time he's on the floor. He is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds this season, his first without Russell Westbrook setting the table in Oklahoma City.

Adams averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per night last season, which were both career-high marks.

While the former Pittsburgh Panther is the anchor for the Thunder's frontcourt, they have other pieces who will see more minutes while he is sidelined. Look for the combination of Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and Darius Bazley to handle the primary frontcourt duties until Adams is ready to return.