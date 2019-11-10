Thunder's Steven Adams Out vs. Bucks with Knee Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 23: Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a opening night game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams will not play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman shared word of Adams' absence, noting Adams missed two games last week with the same injury, a left knee contusion.

The 7'0", 265-pound big man has proved to be fairly durable throughout his career, playing in 70-plus games in each of his first six seasons. While averaging 77.8 games per season, he has made at least 80 in a single season four times, including in three of the past four years.

Adams, 26, is having another solid performance this season, averaging 8.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20 in his first campaign without former teammate Russell Westbrook.

Oklahoma City's ability to remain competitive in the Western Conference hinges on the health of Adams and point guard Chris Paul. Losing Adams for an extended period would leave a big hole in the paint for OKC, as he has been a formidable paint presence.

However, the Thunder do have former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel to turn to. The 25-year-old has struggled to see much time on the court in recent seasons, but early on in his career, he was able to give his team 10 points and eight rebounds on a nightly basis.

