2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 10 Predictions

Did your favorite NFL team tumble a little further out of playoff contention in Week 10? Worry not, my football friend. It's always draft season around these parts.

Over the weekend, top quarterback prospects Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow squared off in a pivotal game. While both players performed quite well overall, Burrow stole the show and presented a convincing case as a possible No. 1 overall pick.

And as Cincinnati Bengals fans watched yet another ugly performance, it probably couldn't have come at a better time.

No mock draft is ever perfect, and perceptions of these players will change over the next few months. But the following first-round projection is an early look at key prospects and NFL team needs.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. New York Giants: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

4. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

6. Atlanta Falcons: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

7. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

10. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

14. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

15. Tennessee Titans: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

17. Oakland Raiders: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

18. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

19. Carolina Panthers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

22. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

23. Kansas City Chiefs: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

24. Minnesota Vikings: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma

25. Buffalo Bills: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

26. Houston Texans: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

27. New Orleans Saints: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

28. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

29. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

30. Green Bay Packers: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. New England Patriots: Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

32. San Francisco 49ers: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Twelve months ago, Burrow was nothing more than a speculative player in the draft world. The former Ohio State backup had transferred to LSU and showed major toughness, but he wasn't particularly efficient and struggled against top competition.

While he certainly developed as a player over the offseason, it's undeniable the system was holding him back.

LSU adjusted the coaching staff, committed to a dynamic spread offense and has unleashed Burrow. Most recently, he completed 31 of his 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak to Alabama. He also scampered for 64 yards in the win.

The senior's scouting report checks box after box: great accuracy, good velocity, superb anticipation, excellent pocket manipulation, simple motion and above-average mobility.

"Burrow is a gunslinger who takes chances without turning the ball over and has the natural leadership and charisma everyone loves at the position," B/R draft expert Matt Miller said.

Then on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens scored two defensive touchdowns and smoked the Bengals 49-13. Cincinnati already benched Andy Dalton, and his replacement―Ryan Finley―went 16-of-30 for just 167 yards and one score with two turnovers.

It's safe to say Cincinnati fans are keeping a close eye on the Bayou Bengals quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The opening half of Saturday's showdown was unkind to Tua Tagovailoa. He lost the ball while scrambling on Alabama's first drive, fumbling away a scoring chance. Right before halftime, he threw a costly interception that handed LSU a 33-13 lead.

Mistakes of that nature should not be overlooked. They also should not define a player.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tagovailoa put together a superb second half and finished the contest with 418 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama scored on four straight drives to finish the game.

Despite the loss, it was a mostly impressive showing―especially because he was three weeks removed from ankle surgery.

"I think he was a warrior in terms of what he did," Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Tagovailoa, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. "I'm proud of the way he competed in the game."

He's now thrown for 2,584 yards and 31 scores to only three interceptions. One bad half wouldn't deter the Miami Dolphins from targeting Tagovailoa with the No. 4 pick.

Miami is suddenly on a scorching two-game winning streak, and it's not implausible the Dolphins could play their way out of QB range. But among the current top-seven picks, only the Bengals and possibly the Atlanta Falcons would consider the southpaw.

Expect the "Tank for Tua" talk for Miami until draft night.

