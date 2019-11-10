Seattle Sounders Beat Toronto FC 3-1 to Win 2019 MLS Cup

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IINovember 10, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 10: Roman Torres #29 of Seattle Sounders FC celebrates the 1st goal with his teammates during the match between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders as part of the MLS Cup 2019 at CenturyLink Field on November 10, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 3-1 to lift the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.  

Both sides had chances in an even but goalless first half. Nicolas Benezet went closest for Toronto with a powerful low strike that a diving Stefan Frei managed to block. 

At the other end, Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz both had efforts for the hosts but could not find a way past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Kelvin Leerdam fired Seattle in front just before the hour mark. His shot across goal hit Justin Morrow and rolled into the bottom corner of the net.

Substitute Victor Rodriguez doubled their lead on 76 minutes. The Spaniard was played in by Nicolas Lodeiro and ripped a low shot past Westberg.

Raul Ruidiaz wrapped up the win in the 90th minute by latching on to a long ball upfield and poking past Westberg, while substitute Jozy Altidore headed a late consolation for Toronto.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Updated Premier League Table

    🏆 Liverpool lead with 8 points 🔴 Man Utd jump to 7th 👀 Man City fall to 4th

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Updated Premier League Table

    Premierleague
    via Premierleague

    Dybala Lifts Juve Past Milan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dybala Lifts Juve Past Milan

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Shakhtar's Taison Sent Off After Reacting to Alleged Racism

    Brazilian midfielder sent off after reacting to alleged racist abuse during 1-0 home win against Dynamo Kyiv

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Shakhtar's Taison Sent Off After Reacting to Alleged Racism

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Prem Winners and Losers

    👍 Fabinho, Brandon Williams 👎 VAR, Title Race

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Winners and Losers

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report