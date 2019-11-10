Seattle Sounders Beat Toronto FC 3-1 to Win 2019 MLS Cup

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 3-1 to lift the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Both sides had chances in an even but goalless first half. Nicolas Benezet went closest for Toronto with a powerful low strike that a diving Stefan Frei managed to block.

At the other end, Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz both had efforts for the hosts but could not find a way past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Kelvin Leerdam fired Seattle in front just before the hour mark. His shot across goal hit Justin Morrow and rolled into the bottom corner of the net.

Substitute Victor Rodriguez doubled their lead on 76 minutes. The Spaniard was played in by Nicolas Lodeiro and ripped a low shot past Westberg.

Raul Ruidiaz wrapped up the win in the 90th minute by latching on to a long ball upfield and poking past Westberg, while substitute Jozy Altidore headed a late consolation for Toronto.

