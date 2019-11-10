Sam Darnold Outduels Daniel Jones as Jets Beat Saquon Barkley, Giants 34-27

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets will control the local headlines after a 34-27 win over the New York Giants.

Sam Darnold got back on track in Sunday's battle of MetLife Stadium, contributing two touchdowns as the Jets improved to 2-7. Though the two squads share a stadium, the Jets were the home team on record and are now 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets have also won two straight regular-season games against their rival after five straight wins by the Giants.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Giants (2-8) after a hot start to Daniel Jones' career.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants: 26-of-40, 308 passing yards, 4 TDs

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: 13 carries, 1 rushing yard, 5 catches, 30 receiving yards

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants: 10 catches, 121 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Golden Tate, WR, Giants: 4 catches, 95 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets: 19-of-30, 230 passing yards, 1 TD

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets: 18 carries, 34 rushing yards, 1 TD

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets: 5 catches, 81 receiving yards, 1 TD

Efficient Sam Darnold Leads Jets to Win

After throwing eight interceptions in the last three games, Sam Darnold was a much different player Sunday.

The quarterback gave the Jets the early lead with some big-time plays in the first quarter:

He didn't put up huge numbers from there, but the offense consistently moved the football, while a key pass interference call helped set up the go-ahead touchdown.

The all-around effort was exactly what the Jets needed to stay in front of the Giants.

Jamal Adams was also a difference-maker on defense with several game-changing plays:

The safety almost single-handedly kept the Jets in the game:

Though the defense has a lot of holes that were exploited Sunday, Adams was dominant on the blitz and should be a key part of the Jets' success going forward.

Daniel Jones Sharp Despite Short-Handed Offense

Top pass-catchers Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram were inactive, while three starters on the offensive line were either out or went down during the game.

However, it didn't stop Jones from picking apart the Jets defense with a huge game.

Darius Slayton and Golden State combined for four touchdowns as each did a lot of work before and after the catch:

Slayton especially turned heads as the rookie continues to show his upside after being taken in the fifth round last April:

Meanwhile, Jones looked the part of a first-round pick with a strong showing against a struggling defense:

Ball control remains an issue with three fumbles. Turnovers have held the QB back during his rookie season and something he needs to address in order to reach the next level.

Still, he showed great chemistry with his receivers and proved he can run a high-level passing attack if things are going well.

What's Next?

The Jets will continue their tour of the NFC East in Week 11 with a road game against the Washington Redskins. The Giants have a bye next week but will return in Week 12 with a trip to face the Chicago Bears.