EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2019 Week 12 Premier League Results

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool beat title rivals Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline at Old Trafford.

In the Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, the former came out on top with a 2-1 victory at home.

Results

Manchester United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

Loser: VAR

Not for the first time this season, VAR is the centre of attention after Fabinho's controversial sixth-minute opener.

Immediately before the Reds went up the other end and scored through the Brazilian, referee Michael Oliver had waved for play to continue despite a handball from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the penalty area:

Sportswriter Sam Pilger was among those to hit out at the system:

When Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's lead seven minutes later, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News and football journalist Kristof Terreur questioned why VAR did not appear to check whether the Egyptian was offside:

According to ESPN FC's Dale Johnson, a check was made, but it was completed very quickly.

Quicker decision-making would help make the system much more palatable for many, but after a VAR check took almost four minutes to rule out a similarly tight offside goal for Sheffield United on Saturday, and the earlier controversy in this match, it was not a good look.

Winner: Fabinho

Although he was perhaps fortunate for his goal to have stood, Fabinho opened the scoring on Sunday with a superb strike past backup keeper Claudio Bravo:

Football writer Leanne Prescott hailed his performance in the match beyond just the goal, while Sky Sports Statto provided some of his numbers:

At this point last season, the former Monaco midfielder had only made four Premier League appearances following his arrival that summer.

However, he has firmly put to bed any early concerns fans may have had about him, and Sunday's all-action performance was a reminder of his importance to the Liverpool team.

Loser: Title Race

Last season's Premier League title race between City and Liverpool was one of the closest of all time, resulting in the former ending the campaign on 98 points and the latter on 97.

Liverpool's win on Sunday has significantly dented the chances of another tight race, as they're now nine points ahead of City and eight in front of Leicester City and Chelsea.

The Sky Blues don't have much wiggle room left if they're to achieve a similar points total this season:

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones and Goal's Ronan Murphy suggested the title race is already over:

Indeed, while it's still early enough for a team of City's calibre to reel in the Reds, it will take a massive turnaround to overcome that gulf in points and quality currently between the two sides.

Winner: Brandon Williams

After some impressive performances for United in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup this season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to hand Brandon Williams his first Premier League start on Sunday for the Red Devils' clash with Brighton.

Luckhurst was happy to see him in the lineup:

The 19-year-old didn't disappoint, either, as football writer Liam Canning demonstrated:

Here's a look at his numbers from the game, courtesy of football statistician Dave O'Brien:

Luke Shaw has been out injured with a hamstring problem since August, and he'll be hoping to return to action after next weekend's international break.

He might not have had much trouble reclaiming his place from Ashley Young, but in Williams, United might have found a new first-choice left-back.