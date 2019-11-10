Dolphins, Bills GMs Reportedly Among Execs to Scout LSU vs. Alabama in Person

Dolphins, Bills GMs Reportedly Among Execs to Scout LSU vs. Alabama in PersonNovember 10, 2019
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier were among the contingent of NFL executives at Saturday's LSU-Alabama game.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there were 17 teams, with a total of 25 representatives, at the contest featuring arguably the nation's two most talented teams.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has long been the presumed No. 1 overall pick and a potential target of the Dolphins, who have jettisoned nearly every impactful player from their roster in pursuit of a rebuild. LSU quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow has entered the fray at the top of the draft during a sensational season few saw coming.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: AB Hasn’t Given NFL Everything
Antonio Brown hasn’t turned over all the evidence the NFL requested and is unlikely to play again this year