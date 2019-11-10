Dolphins, Bills GMs Reportedly Among Execs to Scout LSU vs. Alabama in Person

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier were among the contingent of NFL executives at Saturday's LSU-Alabama game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there were 17 teams, with a total of 25 representatives, at the contest featuring arguably the nation's two most talented teams.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has long been the presumed No. 1 overall pick and a potential target of the Dolphins, who have jettisoned nearly every impactful player from their roster in pursuit of a rebuild. LSU quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow has entered the fray at the top of the draft during a sensational season few saw coming.

