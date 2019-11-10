Premier League Table Week 12: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored his sixth goal of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign while Sadio Mane netted his seventh when Liverpool extended their lead over Manchester City to nine points Sunday.

The Reds won 3-1 at Anfield to leave last season's champions fourth. Liverpool are now eight points clear of nearest rivals Leicester City and Chelsea after Fabinho also got on the scoresheet.

City's local rivals Manchester United earlier moved up to seventh thanks to a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford among the goalscorers.

While United were winning, Wolverhampton Wanderers were busy beating Aston Villa in a Midlands derby at Molineux. Ruben Neves once again showed his speciality for finding the net from distance, while Raul Jimenez scored for the third match in a row in all competitions.

Sunday Scores

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals)

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 11

2. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 10

3. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 9

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 5

5. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

7. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 6

7. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 6

7. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 6

7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 6

10. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 5

10. Danny Ings, Southampton: 5

10. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5

10. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea: 5

10. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

10. Chris Wood, Burnley: 5

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 12, 11, +18, 34

2. Leicester City: 12, 8, +21, 26

3. Chelsea: 12, 8, +10, 26

4. Manchester City: 12, 8, +22, 25

5. Sheffield United: 12, 4, +4, 17

6. Arsenal: 12, 4, -1, 17

7. Manchester United: 12, 4, +4, 16

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, 3, +1, 16

9. Bournemouth: 12, 4, 0, 16

10. Burnley: 12, 4, -1, 15

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 12, 4, -2, 15

12. Crystal Palace: 12, 4, -6, 15

13. Newcastle United: 12, 4, -7, 15

14. Tottenham Hotspur: 12, 3, +1, 14

15. Everton: 12, 4, -5, 14

16. West Ham United: 12, 3, -6, 13

17. Aston Villa: 12, 3, -3, 11

18. Watford: 12, 1, -15, 8

19. Southampton: 12, 2, -18, 8

20. Norwich City: 12, 2, -17, 7

If it was a shock to see Fabinho open the scoring on six minutes at Anfield, there should have been no surprise about Salah doubling the advantage seven minutes later.

Liverpool's main man in attack has established an impressive streak of dominance in the red half of Merseyside:

Mane was determined not to be outdone by his strike partner, and Liverpool's No. 10 headed in his team's third six minutes into the second half. Mane had Jordan Henderson to thank after the midfielder dazzled on the wing before teasing in a precise cross.

Bernardo Silva got one back for City, but a team missing too many talented players in defence, particularly goalkeeper Ederson and centre-back Aymeric Laporte, could get no closer.

By contrast, United were in rampant mood early on, with two of the hosts' three goals being scored inside the first 20 minutes. Andreas Pereira got on the scoresheet for a rare time after being played in by Anthony Martial, while Davy Propper unwittingly turned in Scott McTominay's shot two minutes later.

Brighton boss Graham Potter needed to make a change and wisely brought Pascal Gross off the bench for the second half. The creative midfielder's introduction paid dividends on 64 minutes when he swung in a corner Lewis Dunk powered beyond David De Gea.

United didn't stay rocked for long, though, with Martial again providing the spark by playing in Rashford two minutes after the restart. The England international didn't waste his chance to keep alive a creditable scoring run:

Rashford is a striker in form, and so is Jimenez, who made the points safe for a nervy Wolves side six minutes from time.

The hosts were clinging to a slender lead given to them on 41 minutes when Neves swept in a shot in trademark fashion after being teed up by fellow Portuguese midfield ace Joao Moutinho:

Wolves struggled to add to the lead, however, allowing Villa to gain confidence and come back into the game against a side weary after Thursday's 1-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Europa League.

A fresher Villa team was threatening to equalise when Adama Traore broke free in the 84th minute and found Jimenez. The classy No. 9 made no mistake with the low finish to keep pace with Raheem Sterling in the overall scoring charts:

Trezeguet struck back with a fine volley in stoppage time, with the ball judged to have crossed the line before it was cleared. It wasn't enough for Villa, though, leaving Wolves to move up to eighth and close the gap on those in the European places.