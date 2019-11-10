Paolo Rossi Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Cannot Solve' AC Milan's Problems

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former AC Milan and Italy striker Paolo Rossi does not feel Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a worthwhile signing for the club.

Ibrahimovic, who played for the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, is set to leave Los Angeles Galaxy when his contract expires at the end of the year, prompting much talk about his next destination.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Rossi told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner):

"I don't know if he's likely to come back. He is a player who has had an extraordinary career, but he cannot solve Milan's problems.

"They put a patch on one hole but the water comes out of many others. He would not be an investment useful for the future but only for the next six months. So what's the use? Yes, he can give the team something, but Milan have many problems."

Quotes from Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber recently sparked talk of the Swede moving back to Milan:

However, per SBI Soccer's Ives Galarcep, Garber denied making such comments:

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals and assisted 24 in 85 appearances for Milan in two seasons with the club. He initially joined on loan from Barcelona before moving to the club on a permanent basis.

The Rossoneri won Serie A in his first campaign at the San Siro, the only time they've won the title since 2004.

They've struggled in the years since Ibrahimovic left, having failed to finish in the top four for the last six seasons running.

Milan are 14th this season, having accrued just 13 points from their first 11 matches.

As GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal observed, they're falling short of how they performed last season:

The Rossoneri have scored just 11 goals, too. Despite being 38, Ibrahimovic contributed 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games for the Galaxy.

While he may only be a short-term fix, he could still be a useful asset to his former club by improving their potency in the final third.

However, as Rossi noted, it's clear there are many more problems at the San Siro than Ibrahimovic's arrival would resolve.