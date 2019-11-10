Paolo Rossi Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Cannot Solve' AC Milan's Problems

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the MLS Western Conference Semi-final between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy at the Banc of California Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles FC won the match 5-3 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former AC Milan and Italy striker Paolo Rossi does not feel Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a worthwhile signing for the club.

Ibrahimovic, who played for the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, is set to leave Los Angeles Galaxy when his contract expires at the end of the year, prompting much talk about his next destination.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Rossi told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner):

"I don't know if he's likely to come back. He is a player who has had an extraordinary career, but he cannot solve Milan's problems. 

"They put a patch on one hole but the water comes out of many others. He would not be an investment useful for the future but only for the next six months. So what's the use? Yes, he can give the team something, but Milan have many problems."

Quotes from Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber recently sparked talk of the Swede moving back to Milan:

However, per SBI Soccer's Ives Galarcep, Garber denied making such comments:

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals and assisted 24 in 85 appearances for Milan in two seasons with the club. He initially joined on loan from Barcelona before moving to the club on a permanent basis.

The Rossoneri won Serie A in his first campaign at the San Siro, the only time they've won the title since 2004.

They've struggled in the years since Ibrahimovic left, having failed to finish in the top four for the last six seasons running.

Milan are 14th this season, having accrued just 13 points from their first 11 matches.

As GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal observed, they're falling short of how they performed last season:

The Rossoneri have scored just 11 goals, too. Despite being 38, Ibrahimovic contributed 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games for the Galaxy. 

While he may only be a short-term fix, he could still be a useful asset to his former club by improving their potency in the final third.

However, as Rossi noted, it's clear there are many more problems at the San Siro than Ibrahimovic's arrival would resolve.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Atletico Went Behind to Darder's Toe-Poke

    Espanyol had a 1-0 lead

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Went Behind to Darder's Toe-Poke

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Morata Bossing It vs. Espanyol

    Brute strength to score for 2-1 vs. Espanyol

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morata Bossing It vs. Espanyol

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Morata Chip Assist 😍

    Correa couldn't miss as Atletico went level right before HT vs. Espanyol

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morata Chip Assist 😍

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Koke Sealed Atletico Win

    Captain slots home for 3-1 against Espanyol

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Koke Sealed Atletico Win

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA