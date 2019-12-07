Lakers' Rajon Rondo Ruled out vs. Trail Blazers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a left hamstring strain Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers and did not return, per team reporter Mike Trudell.

After missing just a total of 10 games through his first four seasons in the NBA, Rondo has had some trouble staying on the court of late. He has topped out at 72 appearances (2015-16) over the past eight seasons. He was limited to just 46 games a season ago as he dealt with hand and finger injuries.

He missed the first nine games of the 2019-20 campaign due to a right calf injury.

The 14th-year veteran averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game leading into Friday's meeting with Portland.

Rondo's injury will test Los Angeles' depth at point guard if he misses more time, though four-time NBA MVP LeBron James will continue to serve as the floor general on the offensive end of the court. Alex Caruso should see more minutes in Rondo's absence.

Los Angeles entered Friday with a 19-3 record, good enough for first place in the Western Conference.