EPL Table: Saturday's Week 12 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City went second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes overtook Chelsea, who had earlier moved into second with a 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Fourth-placed Manchester City could leapfrog both sides with a victory over top-of-the-table Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Sheffield United held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw that now leaves Spurs 11 points outside the top four, while Burnley beat West Ham United 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, there were 2-1 wins for Newcastle United and Everton over Bournemouth and Southampton, respectively.

Scores

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 3-0 West Ham

Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sheffield United

Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal

Standings

Recap

Leicester piled more pressure on Arsenal and manager Unai Emery with their victory.

After an even and energetic first half in which both sides pushed for a goal but lacked the final ball required to break the deadlock, Jamie Vardy applied the finishing touch to a superb move from Leicester in the 68th minute:

He then set up James Maddison to rifle home a low effort from 20 yards seven minutes later.

The defeat sees Arsenal fall eight points off the top four, a situation that was not helped by Chelsea securing three points thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic in the lunchtime kick-off.

Abraham broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half:

Pulisic made sure of the win when he headed home from close range after a blocked shot from Michy Batshuayi popped up for him with 11 minutes remaining.

At the other end, The Athletic's Simon Johnson was impressed with right-back Reece James—who replaced Cesar Azpilicueta in the starting line-up—after he kept on top of Wilfried Zaha:

Son Heung-Min gave Spurs the lead against the run of play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Sheffield United failed to clear their lines in the 58th minute.

David McGoldrick equalised two minutes later, but his goal was chalked off for a marginal offside against John Lundstram after a lengthy VAR delay:

The Blades were able to level proceedings, though, when a George Baldock cross evaded everybody and crept in.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney was critical of Tottenham's performance:

Newcastle celebrated back-to-back wins after they came from behind to beat Bournemouth.

The Cherries went ahead early on through Harry Wilson after a well-executed corner routine, but in a first half packed with chances, DeAndre Yedlin ensured the hosts went into the break level when he met Allan Saint-Maximin's cross with a diving header.

Ciaran Clark fired the Magpies in front seven minutes into the second half, meaning defenders have contributed seven of Newcastle's 11 Premier League goals this season.

The Chronicle's Ciaran Kelly put Newcastle's win in perspective:

Tom Davies put Everton in front after just four minutes at St. Mary's Stadium, heading home from close range.

Danny Ings converted a deflected cross from Sofiane Boufal to level proceedings in the 50th minute, but Richarlison handed Everton three points with 15 minutes of normal time remaining when he met Djibril Sidibe's ball six yards out.

West Ham's winless run stretched to six Premier League games in their defeat to Burnley, who moved into the top half.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood put the Clarets 2-0 up by half-time, before Hammers goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez punched a corner from Ashley Westwood into his own net.