Frank Lampard Praises Injured Christian Pulisic After Chelsea Win

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hailed Christian Pulisic after he scored in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday but revealed the American suffered an injury in the match.

After Tammy Abraham opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic netted the second moments before he was substituted for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella shared Lampard's comments on the winger after the match:

Per football journalist Dan Levene, he also praised Pulisic's "energy, movement with the ball [and] off the ball."

Pulisic looked dangerous from the outset as he showed off his impressive technical ability and desire to get forward:

Abraham broke the deadlock when he pounced on a flick-on from Willian in the 52nd minute.

It was Pulisic's turn in the 79th minute with a close-range header:

The goal was his fifth of the season. As such, this is already his most prolific campaign in terms of league goals, and he only needs two more to equal the seven he managed in all competitions last season with Borussia Dortmund.

He's been a creative force for the Blues too:

After featuring in all five of Chelsea's matches in August, Pulisic only played once in September, against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. However, he has now started five consecutive matches in all competitions and hit top form while doing so.

Goal's Charles Watts praised Lampard's integration of Pulisic:

The 21-year-old is up against Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Pedro when competing for game time, but on current form he's a locked-in starter. Fortunately for Chelsea, the international break means they don't play again until November 23, though it's against Manchester City.