Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto: 2019 MLS Cup Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Nicolas Lodeiro #10 of Seattle Sounders celebrates his first half goal during the MLS Western Conference Final between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Seattle Sounders won the match 3-1 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders contest the 2019 MLS Cup final against Toronto FC on home soil on Sunday.

The meeting at CenturyLink Field will be the third MLS Cup final between the two teams in the last four seasons. Toronto were 2-0 winners when they last met at this stage in 2017. Powerhouse centre-forward Jozy Altidore, a goalscorer two years ago, remains a formidable presence up top, but there are doubts over his fitness.

A healthy Altidore is a player to watch, but the same can also be said of Seattle striker Raul Ruidiaz and dynamic midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro. The Sounders don't often lose in front of the home faithful and qualified for another showpiece occasion after a superb win over Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference Final.

      

Date: Sunday, November 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

TV Info: ABC, TSN4 (Canada), Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: MLS AppSky Go

               

Odds

  • Seattle: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Toronto: +290 (bet $100 to win $290)
  • Draw: +265

Odds per Caesars

             

Ruidiaz and Lodeiro have 18 goals combined this season. The prolific duo accounted for all three of Seattle's goals against Los Angeles, with Ruidiaz helping himself to a brace.

Lodeiro's seventh goal of the campaign added to the 12 assists he's also supplied as the creative heartbeat for Brian Schmetzer's squad.

A potent attack has also benefited from Ruidiaz's fellow forward Jordan Morris finding the net on 10 occasions. Having this many match-winners in the final third is the main reason the Sounders are firm favourites.

Their case is also helped by the doubts surrounding Altidore. He's been dealing with a quadriceps strain, but Greg Vanney has been keen to move focus away from his star striker, per Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star: "He'll get involved in training today and we'll see where he's at. But I'd like the emphasis on the team and not just Jozy."

Armstrong noted how Alejandro Pozuelo was a two-goal hero in relief of Altidore against New York City FC in the Eastern Conference last four. Even so, there is no doubt Altidore's strength on the deck and aggression in the air would boost Toronto's chances.

Vanney's men relied on goals from Nicolas Benezet and Nick DeLeon to see off Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference Final. Yet it will take a stubborn rearguard action, along with more guile and craft from Pozuelo, to help Toronto produce an upset.

Read 9 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Highlights: Kubo Scores 1st La Liga Goal

    Japanese starlet Takefusa Kubo capped impressive display in Mallorca's 3-1 win over Villarreal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Kubo Scores 1st La Liga Goal

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Highlights: Messi's Magical Hat-Trick 🎥

    Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Messi's Magical Hat-Trick 🎥

    LaLiga Santander
    via YouTube

    Liverpool vs. Man City Forwards: Who Has the Edge?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool vs. Man City Forwards: Who Has the Edge?

    Observer sport writers
    via the Guardian

    Highlights: Cagliari Smash Fiorentina 5-2

    Featuring ANOTHER Nainggolan wondergoal (2:42)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Cagliari Smash Fiorentina 5-2

    Serie A
    via YouTube