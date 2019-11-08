La Liga Table 2019 Week 13: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad climbed to the top of La Liga on Friday after a 1-1 draw against bottom side Leganes.

Mikel Merino gave La Real a 63rd-minute lead, only for Youssef En-Nesyri to head the equaliser with 12 minutes remaining.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla or Granada can claim top spot this weekend if results fall in their favour.

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Sociedad: 13, 7, 23

2. Barcelona: 11, 15, 22

3. Real Madrid: 11, 12, 22

4. Atletico Madrid: 12, 5, 21

5. Sevilla: 12, 2, 21

6. Granada: 12, 4, 20

7. Getafe: 12, 3, 19

8. Villarreal: 12, 9, 18

9. Osasuna: 12, 3, 18

10. Athletic Bilbao: 12, 4, 17

11. Levante: 12, 1, 17

12. Real Valladolid: 12, 0, 17

13. Valencia: 12, -1, 17

14. Eibar: 12, -3, 15

15. Real Betis: 12, -7, 13

16. Alaves: 12, -7, 12

17. Mallorca: 12, -9, 11

18. Celta Vigo: 12, -9, 9

19. Espanyol: 12, -14, 8

20. Leganes: 13, -15, 6

Friday Recap

Sociedad dominated the flow of traffic against struggling Leganes, but the team rooted to the bottom of the league fought back to claim a vital point.

Adnan Januzaj and Willian Jose were a menace for the hosts during the opening stages. However, Leganes battled with a rearguard action.

Martin Braithwaite went close to grabbing a shock lead for the visitors in the 35th-minute, but the Denmark international could not convert his effort over the goal line.

The score remained goalless at half-time, but Sociedad appeared intent on finding a win and a path to the top of the division.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

A breakthrough finally came through the creativity of Januzaj, and the Belgian's cross was headed home by Merino.

Joseba Zaldua almost guaranteed the points for the home side after further good work from Januzaj, but Leganes held on to survive.

The Cucumber Growers did not have to wait long for a surprise equaliser after En-Nesyri nodded in Roque Mesa's cross.

Sociedad were caught cold by the effort when it appeared three points were in their pocket.

Leganes defender Kevin Rodrigues was shown a second yellow in the seventh minute of stoppage time, but Sociedad could not capitalise before the final whistle.