Owen Hargreaves: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Must Improve His Manchester United Attacking

Owen Hargreaves: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Must Improve His Manchester United AttackingNovember 8, 2019
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has said Aaron Wan-Bissaka must improve his attacking returns for the Red Devils.
The right-back has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford for his tackling and defending, but Hargreaves thinks the Englishman must help United's forwards more.
Speaking on BT Sports (h/t Metro), the pundit said he believes the former Crystal Palace full-back needs to up his productivity in the final third of the pitch.
"He's a really good player but he's got to add that," Hargreaves said. "To be up with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] he's got to add those goals and assists. He got three last season, hasn't got any this season. I love him but here [at United] they use the full-backs, they get up the pitch and get goals and assists. He can improve on that."
The 21-year-old has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making 11 appearances in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League, but the player is yet to register a single assist in any competition.
Wan-Bissaka's defensive attributes are his biggest strength, but as a former winger, the player has the potential to produce attacking displays.
The top Premier League full-backs increasingly provide impressive returns to aid their forwards. Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson produced 23 Premier League assists between them last season.
United have a historical issue at full-back, and successive players have failed to provide assists from the position.
Luke Shaw was United's player of the season last term and provided one goal and four assists in 29 Premier League games from left-back.
Continued weakness in the United midfield has forced the club's full-backs to play with less ambition on the front foot, and if Solskjaer can find a long-term solution in the centre, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw will be given the chance to overlap more.
However, United have developed into a counter-attacking side, and the full-backs will continue to play deeper as a direct result.
