Owen Hargreaves: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Must Improve His Manchester United Attacking

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has said Aaron Wan-Bissaka must improve his attacking returns for the Red Devils.

The right-back has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford for his tackling and defending, but Hargreaves thinks the Englishman must help United's forwards more.

Speaking on BT Sports (h/t Metro), the pundit said he believes the former Crystal Palace full-back needs to up his productivity in the final third of the pitch.

"He's a really good player but he's got to add that," Hargreaves said. "To be up with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] he's got to add those goals and assists. He got three last season, hasn't got any this season. I love him but here [at United] they use the full-backs, they get up the pitch and get goals and assists. He can improve on that."

The 21-year-old has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making 11 appearances in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League, but the player is yet to register a single assist in any competition.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka's defensive attributes are his biggest strength, but as a former winger, the player has the potential to produce attacking displays.

The top Premier League full-backs increasingly provide impressive returns to aid their forwards. Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson produced 23 Premier League assists between them last season.

United have a historical issue at full-back, and successive players have failed to provide assists from the position.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Luke Shaw was United's player of the season last term and provided one goal and four assists in 29 Premier League games from left-back.

Continued weakness in the United midfield has forced the club's full-backs to play with less ambition on the front foot, and if Solskjaer can find a long-term solution in the centre, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw will be given the chance to overlap more.

However, United have developed into a counter-attacking side, and the full-backs will continue to play deeper as a direct result.