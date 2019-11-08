Ernesto Valverde Feels Supported and Respected at Barcelona Amid Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said on Friday he feels supported and respected at the Camp Nou amid speculation he could be fired after a disappointing start to the season.

Valverde spoke to reporters about the criticism he has received in recent weeks and also said he had the backing of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"The other day I was with the president. The club have always supported me and respected me and that's how I feel, I don't have any problem with that.

[...]

"[Whether I] understand it [criticism] or not, it is what it is. I don't have too much to say on it. If we had scored a goal [against Slavia], it all would have been calmer. You have to accept how things are."

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga but have already been beaten three times this season. They are also in top spot in their UEFA Champions League group, but a series of unconvincing displays have attracted criticism.

ESPN's David Cartlidge offered his thoughts on Valverde's team:

Valverde's conservative style of play has made him unpopular with supporters despite having won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey in his first two seasons with the club.

Yet he has also overseen crushing defeats to Roma and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League which have raised questions over whether he has the ability to bring the European Cup back to the Camp Nou:

Meanwhile, Barcelona's mixed form and unconvincing performances this season have seen Valverde's future at the club come under fresh scrutiny.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN FC report that Barcelona are still backing Valverde but there is "increasing concern about how the team is playing." The report adds the club could consider their options if the poor performances continue.

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman have both been linked with replacing Valverde should he be relieved of his duties this season, per Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

River Plate sporting director Enzo Francescoli told TyC Sports (h/t FourFourTwo) that his club "need to be prepared for any decision" regarding Gallardo.

Meanwhile, Koeman has said he has an exit clause in his Netherlands contract that allows him to leave for Barcelona but has no intention of quitting his job ahead of UEFA Euro 2020:

Valverde's position at Barcelona appears secure for now. However, if he is unable to improve both results and performances it would be no surprise if the club decided a fresh approach is needed before the end of the season.