Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

The top two teams in the Premier League meet on Sunday at Anfield when leaders Liverpool take on defending champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to taste defeat in 11 top-flight games this season and head into the fixture with a six-point lead over the Citizens in second place.

Victory for the Reds would move them nine points clear of Pep Guardiola's side and increase belief they can end their long wait to be crowned champions of England.

Date: Sunday, 10 November

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Liverpool 31-20, Draw 53-20, Manchester City 8-5

Match Preview

Sunday's match is the biggest game of the 2019-20 Premier League season so far and could play a part in deciding which of the two teams end the season as champions.

Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point to Manchester City last season, but their formidable home form means it will take something special to beat them on Sunday:

The Reds have been given a boost ahead of the match as both Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have been declared fit, although Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri remain sidelined, per Chris Shaw at the club's official website.

Klopp told reporters ahead of the game that everyone at the club will need to be at their best if they are to pick up three points against the Citizens:

Manchester City will have to cope without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson for the match. The stopper suffered a muscular problem in the UEFA Champions League draw with Atalanta on Wednesday and will not be fit in time.

The Brazilian will be replaced by Claudio Bravo, who was sent off after coming on as a substitute against Atalanta.

Bravo has the full backing of his manager:

Ederson is not the only key player the visitors will be without on Sunday. Goal highlighted their injury problems:

Manchester City drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield last season and won the return game 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on their way to claiming their fourth Premier League trophy.

Yet Guardiola is well aware just how difficult the task awaiting his side is on Sunday:

Victory for either club at Anfield will strengthen belief they can go on and win the title. Liverpool have breathing space at the top of the table after an unbeaten start, but Manchester City have already lost twice this season in the top flight and have little margin for error if they are to retain their crown.