Jamie Vardy, Frank Lampard Win Premier League Awards for October

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has been named Premier League Player of the Month for October 2019 on Friday, and Frank Lampard won Manager of the Month after Chelsea's perfect run.

Meanwhile, the Goal of the Month award went to Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff for his momentous strike against Manchester United.

The awards were confirmed on the Premier League's official Twitter feed:

Vardy, 32, played a crucial role for Leicester as they established themselves as legitimate top-four contenders in October, netting four goals in three appearances.

After a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool to open the month, Brendan Rodgers' side came back from a goal down to beat Burnley 2-1.

Vardy was vital in Leicester getting three points against the Clarets, claiming the equaliser with a header from six yards.

The Englishman then netted a hat-trick in the Foxes' record-breaking 9-0 demolition of Southampton:

He has carried his immaculate form into November, becoming the first Premier League player to hit double figures for 2019-20 when he scored in Sunday's 2-0 win at Palace.

Lampard has taken just three months of Premier League management to get his first award, achieving a rare double in the process:

The Chelsea legend had a mixed start to life in the Blues dugout, especially when they lost 4-0 to Manchester United on the first day of the season.

Since, though, Lampard's side have, along with Leicester, established themselves as the best of the rest behind Manchester City and Liverpool:

In October, Chelsea beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, and on the road picked up a 4-1 win over Southampton and 4-2 victory against Burnley.

The Blues are an entertaining team to watch under Lampard, 41, and, perhaps most impressively, he is achieving good results with a young team because of the restriction of a transfer ban.

One of the most satisfying moments for Lampard in October will have been Christian Pulisic's hat-trick against Burnley.

The former Derby County boss initially used Pulisic only sparingly this season after his summer arrival.

But when he was handed his first start since August against Burnley, the American made it count.

The Blues are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Palace and will be looking to win a sixth game in succession in the English top flight.

Longstaff, 19, was making his Premier League debut against the Red Devils when he netted the winner from the edge of the box in the 72nd minute.

The North Shields-born midfielder subsequently started for the Magpies in both their other October matches, the defeat to Chelsea and a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.